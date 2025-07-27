While the decision was correct according to the letter of the law, Webster believes the rule itself needs fixing.

“It’s the rule’s the issue,” Webster said. “He planted the ball, so that means that you can attack the player and push him over.

“You can basically professional-foul [him] and [start] tackling if you see him plant the ball. He [Harris-Tavita] planted the ball and then [Jolliffe] was aggressive with him, pushed him over and he drops the ball.

“But that’s the rule. When you’re challenging, you can see that Chanel’s clearly got his knee on the ground.

“It’s silly. You’ve got to understand who is the aggressor there, but in [the] context of the game, we got outclassed, so it’s not an issue.”

The Warriors’ right-edge defence was again a concern, with Kurt Capewell and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak caught out twice, leading to Titans tries.

Watene-Zelezniak was also sin-binned for a professional foul, and the Titans scored in his absence.

Webster may have to stick with the combination for Friday’s clash with the Redcliffe Dolphins as injuries continue to pile up. First-choice centre Rocco Berry remains sidelined with a dislocated shoulder, while Ali Leiataua sustained a fresh calf injury playing for the Warriors’ reserves.

Taine Tuaupiki could also come into contention for a wing spot, but Webster said he won’t rush into selection decisions straight after a match.

One change he will be forced to make is at hooker, with Wayde Egan ruled out after failing a head injury assessment (HIA). Sam Healey is likely to fill the void for his third NRL appearance.

Coming off a dramatic 20-15 win over the Newcastle Knights – sealed by a last-gasp try from Leka Halasima – Webster insists his team didn’t take the Titans lightly.

“I think maybe the fans and others got more excited than we did last week,” said Webster. “When Leka scored that try, it was natural for everyone to celebrate, but on the bus afterwards, no one was carrying on.

“We talked about it in the review that we weren’t at our best. We’re not crashing back down to earth because we never got ahead of ourselves in the first place.

“Now it’s about getting back to how we want to play and having confidence and belief in each other. We’ve learnt some good lessons this season.

“When we’re tested, we take something from it, and I think the boys will do that again this week. We just need to play our brand of footy and make sure it’s a tough day for any team that comes here.”

The Warriors remain fourth on the NRL ladder despite the loss, but are only three points clear of the fifth-placed Penrith Panthers, after their win over the Wests Tigers, while the Brisbane Broncos lost to the Parramatta Eels.

