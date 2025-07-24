Webster admits the defence must improve but says constant backline injuries haven’t helped. With first-choice centre Rocoo Berry sidelined and Ali Leiataua not yet ready for first grade, he’s stuck with Watene-Zelezniak and Capewell for Saturday’s clash with the Gold Coast Titans in Auckland.

“When they moved the ball to the left, we were too tight for them,” said Webster. “Our middles and our left edge weren’t winning those tackles, therefore putting the right edge under pressure.

“It was a collective thing. The right edge weren’t where they wanted to be, but there were lots of pieces to that puzzle.

“I’m confident this week will be their best together. It’s tough when they don’t get consistent reps and players are in and out, but they’re world-class. There are no excuses.”

Injuries to Watene-Zelezniak in particular have limited him to just eight appearances this season, which has likely impacted his confidence.

Watene-Zelezniak has played just eight games this season due to a wrist injury that sidelined him for the first nine rounds, followed by an ankle knock that kept him out for another two.

Webster believes the 29-year-old is building back to form ahead of the finals.

“I think Dallin had the most carries in our team last weekend,” said Webster. “Defensively, there were a few things happening inside him that didn’t go the way we would’ve liked.

“But if you look at his form just before he got injured, he was starting to ease back in and really become the player we know he can be and he’ll keep building on that each week.”

Webster praised the right edge’s second-half adjustment against the Knights.

“The way guys like Dallin and Kurt – and then Adam – adjusted and got back to what we know works, was outstanding.”

The Warriors have made one change for their match against the Titans, with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad returning from a knee injury to take his place at fullback and Taine Tuaupiki dropping to the extended bench.

While moving Tuaupiki to the bench was probably harsh, Webster said it was important to get Nicoll-Klokstad back in the team.

“He’s done really well with his rehab,” said Webster. ”He’s done such a good job for us.

“I think he’s been one of our top four players this season at fullback, so it made sense to put him straight back into that role.”

