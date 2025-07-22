Winning is crucial for the Warriors as they look to maintain their four-point buffer over the fifth-placed Broncos.
For the Titans, they will be without captain Tino Fa’asuamaleaui with a knee injury, while David Fifita has been overlooked, along with winger Alofiana Khan-Pereira, who scored four tries when the teams last met in a 66-6 win to the Gold Coast side.
The Titans have won the past two meetings between the sides in Auckland when current Warriors halfback Tanah Boyd was a match winner both times.