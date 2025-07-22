Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad returns from a knee injury to face the Titans. Photo / Photosport

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad returns from a knee injury to face the Titans. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors welcome back fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad for Saturday’s crucial round 21 NRL clash against the Gold Coast Titans in Auckland.

The 29-year-old missed the Warriors’ past two games with a knee injury but returns to take his place in the No 1 jersey, with Taine Tuaupiki dropping to the extended bench.

It’s the only change to the side that beat the Newcastle Knights 20-15 in their last outing.

Meanwhile, forward Marata Niukore will mark his 150th NRL career appearance in the match.

The Warriors currently sit fourth on the NRL ladder, with a 12-5 record.