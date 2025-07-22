Advertisement
Warriors v Titans: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad returns for round 21 NRL clash

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad returns from a knee injury to face the Titans. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors welcome back fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad for Saturday’s crucial round 21 NRL clash against the Gold Coast Titans in Auckland.

The 29-year-old missed the Warriors’ past two games with a knee injury but returns to take his place in the No 1 jersey, with Taine Tuaupiki dropping to the

