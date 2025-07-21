Halasima was born on September 21, 2005 in Tonga’s village of Tofoa.

Leka Halasima celebrates scoring against Wests Tigers. Photo / Photosport

Prior to his journey in the Warriors’ development system, Halasima was a Māngere East Hawks and Ōtāhuhu Leopards junior and attended school at Southern Cross Campus in Māngere East, where he played both codes.

Before committing to league, he featured in many Auckland Rugby Union representative teams and he was part of a Blues Under-18 Development squad.

In 2022, he featured in a World Schools Sevens tournament that was staged in New Zealand and later in the year featured in the West Auckland team who won the inaugural Dean Bell Cup, the representative age-group competition that was launched by Auckland Rugby League.

Leka Halasima during a rugby league sevens tournament in 2022. Photo / Photosport

Halasima was then selected for the New Zealand Clubs 18s Boys team for the annual Clubs v Schools national representative fixtures, following a stellar campaign at the National Youth Tournament for the Auckland Vulcans.

He rose through the Warriors’ pathways ranks, being named the club’s 2023 SG Ball Cup Player of the Year, scoring two tries, making 35 tackle busts and averaging 125 running metres in six matches.

Later that year, he made his Warriors New South Wales Cup debut as a 17-year-old and has since gone on to make 30 appearances for the reserves.

Leka Halasima, pictured while playing for the Warriors' NSW Cup side. Photo / Photosport

He also represented Tonga A in a match against New Zealand A.

In 2024, he was a regular in the NSW Cup, scoring six tries in 18 games, averaging 103 running metres and 56 tackle busts.

His form led him to making his NRL debut with the Warriors in their round-18 clash against the Canterbury Bulldogs, becoming Warrior No 289 in the 52nd minute –and with his first carry, he bowled over Bailey Hayward.

Leka Halasima's first carry in the NRL. Photo / Photosport

Later in the match, he nearly scored the match-winner with a magical run, where he looked like a giraffe.

Halasima finished 2024 with four appearances for the Warriors.

In 2025, he has played every game this season and has scored eight tries, averaging 91 run metres per game and completing 93% of his tackles.

In the first five games, he came off the bench in limited minutes, but has since started 11 matches with six 80-minute performances.

His first career try came in the round-four win over the Wests Tigers where he made a break down the sideline to level the match, before Luke Metcalf’s late penalty goal secured the win.

Halasima has already earned high praise from coach Andrew Webster and his teammates, with co-captain James Fisher-Harris calling him a “freak”.

Halasima is known to be a shy character and made headlines after the Warriors’ win over the Sharks following an awkward post-match interview with former Kiwi and TV pundit Daryl Halligan.

In May, the Warriors re-signed Halasima through until the end of the 2029 NRL season, which means fans will hopefully get to see plenty more audacious plays in the coming years.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.