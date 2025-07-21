Rookie forward Leka Halasima has etched his name into Warriors folklore as a cult hero after scoring a stunning solo, game-winning try against the Newcastle Knights on Sunday.
The 19-year-old swooped on a charged-down Tanah Boyd field goal after the siren sounded then accelerated away into open space, stepping thefullback before carrying three Knights defenders over the line to score, clinching a 20-15 win in Newcastle.
In just 21 games, Halasima has produced numerous highlights with twinkle-toe footwork, bruising tackles and audacious carries.
But who is Selumiela “Leka” Halasima?
He is one of two current top-30 players who do not have a Wikipedia page, so what is his background before becoming a Warriors star?
Halasima was born on September 21, 2005 in Tonga’s village of Tofoa.
Prior to his journey in the Warriors’ development system, Halasima was a Māngere East Hawks and Ōtāhuhu Leopards junior and attended school at Southern Cross Campus in Māngere East, where he played both codes.
Before committing to league, he featured in many Auckland Rugby Union representative teams and he was part of a Blues Under-18 Development squad.
In 2022, he featured in a World Schools Sevens tournament that was staged in New Zealand and later in the year featured in the West Auckland team who won the inaugural Dean Bell Cup, the representative age-group competition that was launched by Auckland Rugby League.
Halasima was then selected for the New Zealand Clubs 18s Boys team for the annual Clubs v Schools national representative fixtures, following a stellar campaign at the National Youth Tournament for the Auckland Vulcans.
He rose through the Warriors’ pathways ranks, being named the club’s 2023 SG Ball Cup Player of the Year, scoring two tries, making 35 tackle busts and averaging 125 running metres in six matches.
Later that year, he made his Warriors New South Wales Cup debut as a 17-year-old and has since gone on to make 30 appearances for the reserves.
He also represented Tonga A in a match against New Zealand A.
In 2024, he was a regular in the NSW Cup, scoring six tries in 18 games, averaging 103 running metres and 56 tackle busts.
His form led him to making his NRL debut with the Warriors in their round-18 clash against the Canterbury Bulldogs, becoming Warrior No 289 in the 52nd minute –and with his first carry, he bowled over Bailey Hayward.
Later in the match, he nearly scored the match-winner with a magical run, where he looked like a giraffe.
Halasima finished 2024 with four appearances for the Warriors.
In 2025, he has played every game this season and has scored eight tries, averaging 91 run metres per game and completing 93% of his tackles.