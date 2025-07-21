Advertisement
Leka Halasima: Who is the Warriors star lighting up the NRL in his rookie season?

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The NZ Warriors won in unbelievable fashion against the Newcastle Knights this weekend. Video / Sky Sport
Rookie forward Leka Halasima has etched his name into Warriors folklore as a cult hero after scoring a stunning solo, game-winning try against the Newcastle Knights on Sunday.

The 19-year-old swooped on a charged-down Tanah Boyd field goal after the siren sounded then accelerated away into open space, stepping the

