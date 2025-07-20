Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Warriors v Knights: Leka Halasima earns high praise from Andrew Webster after game-winning try

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The NZ Warriors won in unbelievable fashion against the Newcastle Knights this weekend. Video / Sky Sport
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Warriors forward Leka Halasima’s stunning game-winning try against the Newcastle Knights has earned high praise from coach Andrew Webster.

The 19-year-old swooped on a charged-down Tanah Boyd field goal, then accelerated away into open space, stepping the fullback before carrying three Knights defenders over the line to score as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save