The Warriors are aware of the potential Halasima possesses, as they re-signed him through until the end of the 2029 NRL season back in May.

“We had some really good looks at field goals, penalty goals, we were earning that through our defence and then we just come up with a freakish play by a young guy who’s got heaps of talent,” said Webster post-match.

“That’s what he’s got in his toolkit, which so just happy for the boys that it wasn’t pretty tonight, but I still felt like we wanted to try and earn the victory and go after it.

“I liked the way that we kept fighting and kept going after the moment wasn’t happening for us.”

Halasima has played in all 18 games for the Warriors this season, scoring eight tries, and he’s been involved in many jaw-dropping moments, including his try against the Wests Tigers in round four.

While Halasima is the talk of the town, Webster is urging everyone that he’s still in his first full season of NRL, having made his debut late last season.

“I think with every exciting player, they have just got to stay grounded and not get ahead of themselves,” said Webster. “I haven’t seen those signs of him.

“The first thing he should be working on this week is his defence again and improving that and if he does that, then that stuff just comes natural to him.

“If Leka keeps improving with that other stuff, he’ll become a brilliant player, because you’ll see all that natural stuff like you saw at the end of the game.”

Webster also offered some words of encouragement to Boyd, who looked devastated after missing two field goal attempts and then the penalty goal shot.

Boyd was playing his second NRL game for the Warriors, taking the reigns at halfback following a season-ending ACL injury to Luke Metcalf.

“I’m sure he, by his standards, he still didn’t feel great,” said Webster. “He’s got higher standards and he wanted to ice those moments.

“He didn’t hide, he wanted to keep going. I think he’s just going to improve every week.

“We got back to a draw game and then we gave ourselves a really a good look with eight minutes to go and then we fought our way back then again to have another opportunity. So that won’t define him, that’s for sure.”

The Warriors are back at home for their next clash on Saturday against the last-placed Gold Coast Titans.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.