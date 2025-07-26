Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

NRL: Why Titans defeat is the most damaging of Warriors’ NRL season so far

Michael Burgess
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The Warriors have fallen short of their 13th NRL win, losing to bottom-of-the-table Gold Coast Titans at Go Media Stadium.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Of all the Warriors’ defeats this season, the 24-16 reverse to the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday evening will hurt the most.

For so many reasons.

Given the context of the campaign – and all the hard work that has gone into achieving such a lofty ladder position thus far.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save