Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Warriors v Titans result: Gold Coast silence Go Media Stadium again with shock victory

Benjamin Plummer
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The Warriors fall short of their 13th NRL win, losing to bottom-of-the-table Gold Coast Titans at Go Media Stadium.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Warriors 16

Titans 24

What is it about the Gold Coast Titans?

Twice in 2024, Andrew Webster’s side were bested by the Gold Coast, in matches they were expected to claim victories.

From Tanah Boyd who buried the Warriors at Go Media Stadium with a kicking masterclass on Anzac Day,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save