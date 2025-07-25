The Warriors match on Saturday against the Gold Coast Titans will be first NRL game - and major sporting event in this country - to be completely powered by the sun.

A little slice of history will be made at Go Media Stadium on Saturday evening.

When the Warriors run out for their clash with the Gold Coast Titans at 5pm, more than 60 per cent of the energy requirements at the venue will be sourced from the mass of solar panels on both of the main grandstands.

It will be New Zealand’s first solar-powered major sporting event, as well as the first NRL match, to run off renewable energy. It is also believed to be a new chapter in Australasia, as no stadiums across the Tasman have an equivalent set-up, with other projects typically limited to solar lighting.

“We understand that there are some venues in Australia that do have solar power as well, but we believe in terms of the scale of our installation that it’s certainly the most significant,” Go Media stadium director James Parkinson told the Herald.

1650 panels were installed across both the eastern and western grandstands in February and they are now fully operational. They have already borne fruit, with a week of sunshine in Auckland contributing to the operational needs as the club and stadium prepared for Saturday’s triple header, with the NSW Cup and NRLW teams also in action. But match day will be most significant, with another sellout crowd of around 25,000 expected.