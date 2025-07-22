To date, the Perfect singer has sold over 2.5 million tickets to his previous shows across Australia and New Zealand, making him one of the most in-demand acts in Australasia. He’s also one of the few artists to have songs totalling over one billion streams on Spotify, with his 2017 hit Shape of You breaking multiple records across platforms.

Play, which features singles like Azizam, is said to be inspired by Sheeran’s love of travel and experiencing the different cultures the world has to offer.

Sheeran’s adoration of New Zealand and its fans is well documented. In 2021, he told ZM’s Fletch, Vaughan and Megan he would have bought a house in Wellington a decade ago if it weren’t for his strong ties to the UK.

The singer is married to childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn, with whom he shares two daughters.

Sheeran has made his love for New Zealand no secret. Photo / Getty Images

In 2014, he even made a special appearance in Aotearoa’s longest-running TV Soap Shortland Street, treating the residents of Ferndale to an impromptu song.

His song I See Fire was written especially for Peter Jackson’s second Hobbit film, with the hitmaker also spotted making a pilgrimage to Hobbiton, Matamata.

During his last New Zealand visit, a technical hitch forced him to play an acoustic set at the first of his two Eden Park concerts. Despite the glitches, feedback from the tour was overwhelmingly positive, with Sheeran praised for his showmanship and good-hearted nature.

”I’m sad that I’m leaving in a couple of days,” he told the crowd at the time, revealing how New Zealand fans helped The A Team become his first big hit.

”But every time I come back here, I feel like one of your own.”

Earlier that day, he had performed to a set of lucky schoolkids at Kōwhai Intermediate and Manurewa Intermediate, something he often does on his Kiwi tours.

Ed Sheeran: The Loop Tour NZ

Auckland - Friday, January 16 - Go Media Stadium

Wellington - Wednesday, January 21 - Sky Stadium

Christchurch - Saturday, January 24 - Apollo Projects Stadium

Frontier Members can access presale tickets from Monday, July 28. Tickets go on sale to the general public from Tuesday, July 29.

For full tour and ticket information visit frontiertouring.com/edsheeran.