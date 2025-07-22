Advertisement
Pop superstar Ed Sheeran to perform Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch stadium concerts in January 2026

Mitchell Hageman
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
Ed Sheeran chats with Fletch, Vaughan, and Megan on ZM.

Global singing superstar Ed Sheeran will return to his adoptive home of New Zealand for three Kiwi stadium concerts in 2026.

The Loop Tour, which also celebrates the singer’s upcoming album Play, will touch down in Auckland, Christchurch, and Wellington in January next year before continuing on to Australia.

Ed Sheeran: The Loop Tour NZ

