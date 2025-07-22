To date, the Perfect singer has sold over 2.5 million tickets to his previous shows across Australia and New Zealand, making him one of the most in-demand acts in Australasia. He’s also one of the few artists to have songs totalling over one billion streams on Spotify, with his 2017 hit Shape of Youbreaking multiple records across platforms.
Play, which features singles like Azizam, is said to be inspired by Sheeran’s love of travel and experiencing the different cultures the world has to offer.
During his last New Zealand visit, a technical hitch forced him to play an acoustic set at the first of his two Eden Park concerts. Despite the glitches, feedback from the tour was overwhelmingly positive, with Sheeran praised for his showmanship and good-hearted nature.
”I’m sad that I’m leaving in a couple of days,” he told the crowd at the time, revealing how New Zealand fans helped The A Team become his first big hit.
”But every time I come back here, I feel like one of your own.”