Ed Sheeran reveals he could be in New Zealand 'by the end of the year'

Ed Sheeran chats with Fletch, Vaughan, and Megan on ZM.

Ed Sheeran has made so secret of his adoration for Aotearoa - and if it wasn't for his strong ties to the UK he may have moved here 10 years ago.

And fans may not have long to wait for the singer-songwriter to return to our shores.

The British singer-songwriter spoke to ZM's Fletch, Vaughan, and Megan and revealed he would have bought a house in Wellington a decade ago if it weren't for his strong ties to the UK.

"I married a girl whose county I'm from, my parents are two minutes away, her parents are ten minutes away. All of our best friends live in the town, if I didn't have such roots in England I would have bought a house in Wellington 10 years ago," he explained.

The ZM hosts let Sheeran know about the "through the roof" house prices in Wellington, but Sheeran chortled he would have bought a decade earlier if he decided to move, so would have seen a good return on investment.

He released his brand new single Bad Habits on Friday, and Sheeran also revealed he expects to be back in New Zealand at the end of the year.

"Hopefully, fingers crossed, I'll be over there [New Zealand] by the end of the year," he told the ZM Breakfast hosts.

"If all goes well, I'll be there by the end of the year."

When Sheeran spoke to The Hits hosts Jono and Ben, the singer let slip he wants to sing at Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's upcoming wedding. Ardern confirmed in May the couple will get married in Gisborne this summer.

"Do you know what, I would make myself available if I was free, to play her wedding," Sheeran said.

"I think she's brilliant. I think she's what you need in a leader."

The NZME radio hosts also chatted to Sheeran about his more youthful appearance, which he attributed to a moisturiser his wife had given him for Christmas.

Papas asked him for his parenting advice for her own 4-month-old child. Sheeran has a daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, with his wife Cherry Seaborn.

"My best bit of parent advice I ever got was 'no parent even knows what they're doing'," he said.

"All I know is that too hot is bad for a baby, and too cold is fine," he joked.