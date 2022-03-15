Kiwi fans will be treated to two massive Ed Sheeran shows. Photo / Supplied

He's been immortalised in a Dunedin mural, but it's been four years since New Zealand has had a proper tour from the man himself.

And now fans of British superstar Ed Sheeran can rejoice with the singer set to return to New Zealand in February 2023, as part of a massive run of stadium shows for his + - = x Tour (pronounced 'The Mathematics Tour').

Sheeran will play Sky Stadium in Wellington on February 2 and Eden Park in Auckland on February 10, leaving plenty of time in between shows for some NZ travel.

It will be the singer's first tour Downunder since his record-breaking 2018 Divide Tour, where Sheeran smashed the record of the highest-selling tour in history, with a phenomenal 1,006,387 tickets sold across Australia and New Zealand alone.

Sheeran's latest album '=' debuted at number one in both Australia and New Zealand with singles Bad Habits (3 x platinum in NZ) and Shivers (platinum NZ) becoming certifiable smash hits.

And for the 2023 tour, fans will be treated to an array of tracks off the album plus classic bangers from across his career, with Sheeran set to perform in the round surrounded by fans.

Singer Ed Sheeran is headed back to New Zealand for two huge shows. Photo / Supplied

The Shape of You singer's love for New Zealand and his fans is no secret either. He once declared he wanted to move to New Zealand and even put his hand up to play at Jacinda Ardern's wedding.

"Do you know what, I would make myself available if I was free, to play her wedding," Sheeran told The Hits' hosts Jono and Ben.

Speaking on ZM, Sheeran also revealed he had previously considered moving to Wellington: "I married a girl whose county I'm from, my parents are two minutes away, her parents are ten minutes away. All of our best friends live in the town, if I didn't have such roots in England I would have bought a house in Wellington 10 years ago," he explained.

And while he may not have put down roots in Aotearoa, his loyal Kiwi fans will no doubt be thrilled to welcome the singer back in 2023.

What you need to know

All shows licensed all ages

Sky Stadium Wellington - Thursday, February 2, 2023

On sale: Wednesday, March 23 (12pm local time)

Eden Park Auckland - Friday, February 10, 2023

On sale: Wednesday, March 23 (11am local time)

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Monday, March 21 via frontiertouring.com/edsheeran, with the general public on sale on Wednesday, March 23 (times staggered; see frontiertouring.com/edsheeran for more info).