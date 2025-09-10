The New Zealand Warriors are about to embark on their biggest test in the club’s 30 year-history as they host the four-time defending champions, the Penrith Panthers, in Saturday’s elimination final in Auckland.

It is a daunting task for Andrew Webster’s men, highlighted by the fact that the Warriors have never beaten the Panthers in the finals in three attempts (2003, 2018 and 2023).

Both sides have had contrasting runs to the finals, with the Warriors limping in on the back of several injures, while the Panthers went on a nine-game win streak in the middle of the season to propel themselves into finals contention.

All that has seen the Warriors virtually written off. The bookies are offering $3.20 for them to beat the Panthers, $26 to reach the grand final and $67 to win it all.

This is the Warriors’ 10th finals appearance and they boast a 9-12 record, with two of those defeats coming in the grand final in 2002 and 2011.

Ben Francis ranks every Warriors’ finals match from worst to best and speaks to the players involved, who share their memories of the match.

21) Parramatta 56 Warriors 12 – 2001

The first trip to the finals was one to forget for the Warriors, as they suffered what was the heaviest defeat in NRL playoff history.

Having scraped in in eighth place, they faced the minor premiers, the Parramatta Eels, who delivered a clinical performance.

Reflecting on the occasion, former Warriors winger Henry Fa’afili admitted the squad was caught up in the occasion rather than the challenge ahead.

“No disrespect to Parramatta, they were a strong side with plenty of big names, but for a lot of us, just making the eight was enough at the time,” Fa’afili said.

“All of New Zealand seemed to be saying: ‘Oh my gosh, the Warriors have made the top eight for the first time.’ Back then, that was enough. We felt like we’d done our job for the year and made the country proud.

“As a group, we thought: enjoy the moment, enjoy the atmosphere, enjoy the occasion, because we were the first Warriors team ever to do it. Getting beaten like we did only fuelled us even more for the off-season and into the following year.”

Clinton Toopi in action for the Warriors in their first NRL finals match. Photo / Photosport

20) Cowboys 49 Warriors 12 – 2007

The Warriors’ 2007 campaign ended with a hospital pass in Townsville, as the Cowboys chose to wear their white away strip, forcing Ivan Cleary’s men into their black kit on a scorching Sunday afternoon in North Queensland.

The Warriors started brightly, leading 12-6 inside the opening 20 minutes, but that was as good as it got as they eventually ran out of steam.

Former Warriors five-eighth Michael Witt said it was a tough pill to swallow after the shock home loss to the Eels in week one of the finals.

“We had to travel all the way to Townsville, which is a big trip, and it’s very hot that time of year,” Witt said. “That weather took us out of it and they sort of ran away with it in the end.”

The Warriors struggled in the North Queensland heat in 2007. Photo / Getty Images

19) Broncos 40 Warriors 10 – 2011

The Warriors arrived in Brisbane on a six-game win streak but were instead brought back down to earth with a disappointing performance.

Led by Darren Lockyer, the Broncos tormented the Warriors, highlighted by a spate of handing errors, with five by Manu Vatuvei.

Maybe the match should be known as “short-gate” with former Warriors utility Lewi Brown saying there is a reason why the white shirt-black shorts combo was never used again.

“We just got our pants pulled down against a great Broncos side at Suncorp in finals footy,” Brown said. “They had some great players that year and they just outplayed us.

“What sticks with me is that we wore different shorts, black ones instead of the usual white. I’ve always been a little superstitious about uniforms, and I dare say we never wore the black shorts with the white top again.”

Even though the Warriors lost, they still advanced all the way to the grand final, forcing the NRL to change the finals system the following year.

Feleti Mateo in action against the Broncos. Photo / Photosport

18) Panthers 27 Warriors 12 – 2018

The Warriors’ first trip to the finals in seven years turned into a nightmare as they fell to a crushing defeat to the Panthers in Sydney.

The Warriors led 12-2 early on, but after losing captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Simon Mannering to injury, it went downhill.

Mannering had sustained a sternum injury in his historic 300th match a week prior, but he was determined to play through the pain, knowing it could have been his last game.

Herald writer Michael Burgess said the players failed to heed the warnings about finals football being a completely different ball game.

“The players will already be feeling terrible, as there is not much worse in sport than fluffing your lines on the biggest stage.

“Coach Stephen Kearney had emphasised all week that ‘simple is better’ but the Warriors instead were fast and loose, carefree rather than careful.”

Simon Mannering after his last NRL match. Photo / Photosport

17) Sea Eagles 32 Warriors 6 – 2008

The Warriors’ dream run of 2008 came to an end to the Manly Sea Eagles, which also brought the end to the careers of Ruben Wiki and Logan Swann.

The Sea Eagles were clinical and never allowed the Warriors to build any momentum.

Witt said they were simply too strong for the Warriors.

“It was a very tough night at the Sydney Football Stadium,” he said. “I think Manly that year was certainly very hot. They went on the next week to beat Melbourne 40-0.

“They’re a superstar side and to be fair, they were just too good for us that night.”

The defeat to the Sea Eagles was Ruben Wiki's last NRL match. Photo / Photosport

16) Broncos 42 Warriors 12 – 2023

The Warriors’ campaign fell short one win of another grand final, as Reece Walsh tormented his old side.

The Warriors started well and led 8-6 towards the end of the first quarter, before Brisbane’s three-try burst, in just seven minutes, which broke the game open.

Herald writer Michael Burgess said the Warriors struggled to get into the grind .

“Considering the build-up to the match, which had almost stopped the nation, the performance was an anti-climax.

“The Warriors had been significant underdogs against Brisbane – given their roster – but the team had much higher expectations."

Tohu Harris during the defeat to the Brisbane Broncos. Photo / NRL Photos

15) Panthers 32 Warriors 6 – 2023

In their first finals match in five years, the Warriors were handed a brutal reality check over what it takes to compete on the big stage.

James Fisher-Harris set the tone for the Panthers, which saw the Panthers have over 60% of possession in the first half.

Herald reporter Christopher Reive, who was at the game, said the Warriors never looked threatening during the contest.

“They offered little with ball in hand and errors allowed Penrith to enjoy significantly more time with ball in hand.

“While there were some good moments on defence for the Warriors, it was a performance that left Webster wondering how it might have turned out if his side had done what they wanted to.”

It wasn't pretty viewing for the injured Shaun Johnson. Photo / Getty Images

14) Warriors 10 Eels 12 – 2007

Eight wins in their final 10 matches saw the Warriors end a three-year finals absence to finish fourth and host the Eels.

But they didn’t capitalise on home-field advantage, as the Eels slithered out of Auckland in an upset win.

Witt, who was awarded a late penalty try in the match, admits it was a game the Warriors should have won.

“It was a great occasion,” Witt recalled. “A sold-out crowd, pumped up to be finishing top four, getting a home semi was a good result for us.

“We should have iced it at the end, but we didn’t, and then Parramatta got the chocolates.”

Wade McKinnon in action for the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

13) Titans 28 Warriors 16 – 2010

After an impressive season, the Warriors qualified fifth but ran into a determined Gold Coast Titans side, who did enough to claim their first-ever finals win.

Their veterans, including Scott Prince and Mat Rogers, laid the platform, and while the Warriors did mount a fightback, it wasn’t enough.

Under the McIntyre system, most teams finishing fifth would have still advanced to the second week, but after the Panthers and Roosters upset the Raiders and Tigers respectively, the Warriors were eliminated.

“That Titans team was such a strong side back then,” Brown said.

“Went home thinking we’d get a second bite at the cherry, but under the old system we [were] bundled out.

“That hurt a bit too. We were back in our jeans quicker than we wanted, celebrating the end of the season but not the way we’d hoped.”

Brent Tate is tackled during their clash with the Gold Coast Titans. Photo / Photosport

12) Panthers 28 Warriors 20 – 2003

The Warriors ultimately fell short in their bid to reach back-to-back grand finals against a red-hot Panthers outfit.

Penrith dominated the opening exchanges and while the Warriors managed to level the scores shortly before halftime, the hosts scored twice after the break and they managed to defend their lead.

Fa’afili feels the fact the Panthers were coming off a bye played to their advantage.

“Penrith were outstanding that year, with players like Joe Galuvao and Tony Puletua in peak form,” Fa’afili said. “They were fresh, while we’d had to come through a few tough games, including that big one against Canberra.

“Maybe fatigue played a part. If we’d won, it would have gone down in history, but we just fell one short.”

Brent Webb makes a break for the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

11) Sea Eagles 24 Warriors 10 – 2011

The occasion was a special one for the Warriors, with both the reserves and the Under-20s also featuring in their respective grand finals.

But they couldn’t get it done, ultimately outclassed by a clinical Sea Eagles side, with the killer blow struck at halftime, and although the Warriors fought back, a Jamie Lyon try sealed yet another grand-final heartbreak.

Elijah Taylor, who scored the Warriors’ second try, said the experience of playing in a grand final was unforgettable.

“I was put on at centre, a position I’ve never played before and was defending against [Steve] Matai, [Kieran] Foran, [Anthony] Watmough and the Wolfman,” Taylor said.

“This was when Foran was at his peak, and I remember being so nervous [at] having to make a defensive decision. That was my first year in first grade. I always thought we’d be in finals series, and I took it for granted.

“I look back now and remember Micheal Luck and Lance [Hohaia] tearing up after the game in the changing rooms, because they knew that was their last opportunity.

“They’d been fighting their whole careers for that chance. I’d only just started, so I couldn’t relate, but now, at the back end of my career, I understand their feelings.”

Simon Mannering speaks after the 2011 NRL grand final. Photo / Photosport

10) Roosters 30 Warriors 8 – 2002

The fairy-tale run to the big dance came to an end with the Sydney Roosters pulling away to secure a dominant win over the Warriors.

They took the lead early in the second half through Stacey Jones, but that’s as good as it got, with the Roosters scoring three tries in the final 15 minutes.

Former Warriors lock Kevin Campion feels they lost their way after taking the lead.

“I think that was just a bit of a panic in that ... particular game,” Campion recalls.

“Those things happen. The Roosters gained momentum and we weren’t able to get it back and they put a few tries on us late in that game.

“We were obviously still proud, proud to be in that grand final and be the first Warriors side to contest a grand final.”

Richard Villasanti collides with Brad Fittler in the 2003 grand final. Photo / Photosport

9) Warriors 40 Knights 10 – 2023

The Warriors marked their first finals home match in 15 years with their biggest finals win, dominating the Newcastle Knights, who went into the match on a 10-game win streak.

It was a strong team performance as they ran in seven tries and never looked like losing.

Herald writer Michael Burgess called it their best performance in years .

“This was way more than a match. This was redemption, celebration, carnival and homecoming all wrapped into one. It was tense for a long time but was always going to be, in the first home final for 15 years.”

Addin Fonua-Blake of the Warriors celebrates a try. Photo / Alan Lee / www.photosport.nz

8) Warriors 36 Raiders 20 – 2002

Another historic moment for the Warriors as Mt Smart hosted its first-ever finals match against the Canberra Raiders.

Having secured the minor premiership, after the Canterbury Bulldogs’ salary-cap breaches, it was a big occasion and one which resulted in a win.

Fa’afili, who scored one of the Warriors’ seven tries, called it a special occasion.

“Reaching the minor premiership and having a home semifinal was huge,” Fa’afili said.

“To be part of that group of players, staff and everyone behind the scenes made it memorable. To top it off with the club’s first minor premiership was one of the highlights of my career.”

The Warriors celebrated the minor premiership after beating the Canberra Raiders. Photo / Photosport

7) Tigers 20 Warriors 22 – 2011

The Warriors trailed the Wests Tigers by 12 points on two occasions and it took a freakish moment of magic by Krisnan Inu in the final moments to get the Warriors over the line.

Shaun Johnson’s bomb bounced off Lote Tuqiri and Inu got the ball down while lying on the ground in front of the despairing Tim Moltzen at the second attempt.

Coming off a defeat to the Broncos the week prior, Brown said coach Ivan Cleary installed lots of confidence into the team.

“It was a real see-saw game,” Brown said. “The Tigers had a great side with Benji [Marshall], Gareth Ellis, Robbie Farah, Chris Lawrence.

“But we fought back, took the lead for the first time late on, and managed to sneak the win. No one gave us a chance after that Broncos game, but we had momentum heading down to Melbourne.

“All I remember is after the siren, I jumped up to celebrate but got bad cramps in both calves.”

Remarkably, the Tigers have not made the finals since this match.

Krisnan Inu scores one of the most remarkable tries in NRL history. Photo / Photosport

6) Bulldogs 22 Warriors 48 – 2003

This match will always be remembered for their No 5, Francis Meli, grabbing five tries, an NRL record which stands to this day.

Faced with potential elimination, the Warriors had to travel to Sydney, but that didn’t faze them, as they ran in nine tries total, with Meli claiming more than half of them.

“We had so much talent,” Fa’afili said. ”Ali Lauitiiti, Sione Faumuina, Logan Swann, Kevin Campion, Stacey Jones. It was a great mix of flair, work ethic and leadership.

“That left edge was dangerous, and everyone knew what they could do. It was an incredible performance, especially against players like Nigel Vagana, Willie Mason and others who were among the best at the time.”

Francis Meli celebrates scoring five tries against the Bulldogs. Photo / Photosport

5) Warriors 30 Roosters 13 – 2008

After coming off a win over the Melbourne Storm, the Warriors returned home for another tough clash with the Roosters, where there was a stadium blackout as 26,000 crammed inside Mt Smart, including seats on the northern bank.

Two iconic moments from this match came in the second stanza when Wiki and Sia Soliola collided from a restart, knocking the Roosters centre out, while Warriors wing Aidan Kirk sealed the result with a late intercept try.

Witt said playing that match was one of the best moments in his career.

“I watched this game about two weeks ago,” he said. “I don’t know why, it just popped up on one of my feeds, so I sat down at home and watched it.

“Just unbelievable memories running out of the tunnel from Mount Smart number two and we had the beards at that point in time, so everybody in the crowd had their beards on.

“It was a huge occasion for the club and one of my fondest memories in rugby league, for sure.”

Aidan Kirk intercepts the ball against the Roosters. Photo / Photosport

4) Raiders 16 Warriors 17 – 2003

Coming off a win against the Bulldogs, the Warriors were made to fight against the Raiders.

The Raiders led 10-0 inside 15 minutes, but the Warriors battled back to level the contest and it took a moment of magic from Fa’afili to put the Warriors in front in a moment he remembers “clearly” before Jones slotted the game-winning field goal.

“Stacey [Jones] put up a kick, I caught it and wrestled with Clinton Schifcofske at the back,” Fa’afili said. ”With help from Vinnie Anderson, my centre, I managed to score.

“The crowd was electric – it felt like there were more Warriors supporters than Raiders fans. To contribute like that on a big stage was really special for me."

Warriors winger Henry Fa'afili. Photo / Photosport

3) Sharks 10 Warriors 16 – 2002

The Warriors had to dig deep to beat the Cronulla Sharks and qualify for their first-ever grand final.

It was a tense battle that looked destined for golden point until Jones grubbered early in the set and the ball sat up perfectly for John Carlaw to scoop it up and score the match-winner.

Campion said the moment was made more special considering they had been written off before a ball was kicked.

“When the whistle blew, everyone was just ecstatic,” he said.

“To achieve what we did in two years was unbelievable and those players like Stacey Jones and Awen Guttenbeil and Logan Swann, who had been waiting just for a finals appearance and to then go into a grand final, was just amazing.

“I knew from the moment we ran out, we were ready to go and focused. We ... put ourselves into that position because we were a gritty football team ... it was going to come down to that those last few minutes ... [to] whoever wanted that game the most.”

John Carlaw scores the game-winning try against the Sharks. Photo / Photosport

2) Storm 12 Warriors 20 – 2011

Despite having already beaten the Storm in Melbourne that season, the Warriors were outsiders to cause another upset.

In fact, the Warriors were one of only two sides that season to leave Melbourne with two points. It was an even battle for most of the match before a piece of Johnson magic set Brown up to score the match-winning try.

Brown called it the most “complete performance” he had ever been part of.

“Just before I scored that try Shaun set up for me, I actually thought I’d already scored off a grubber, but it got called back for a knock-on,” he said.

“So to get a second chance and then for James [Maloney] to slot the conversion from the sideline, when no one gave us any hope, that was special.”

Taylor recalls the whole occasion being one of his highlights at the club.

“We were confident going into the game because we’d beaten them that year,” Taylor said.

“Returning home the next day and seeing all the fans at the airport, that is a moment I will always remember that was special.”

Shaun Johnson celebrates as the Warriors qualify for the 2011 NRL grand final. Photo / Photosport

1) Storm 15 Warriors 18 – 2008

All you need to say is “put the ball down, son” for fans to know exactly what match you are talking about.

The iconic call from Ray “Rabs” Warren complemented Witt’s stunning game-winning try, which saw the Warriors become the first eighth-placed team to knock off the minor premiers under the old McIntyre system.

It is hard to go past this match, considering all you need to say is five words for any Warriors fans to know exactly what you are referring to.

The whole moment was full of ecstasy as the Storm, full of stars, looked set to end the Warriors’ season. They were out on their feet – and then the moment that lives in the hearts of many still to this day arrived.

From a 20m restart, Mannering took a hit-up and on the next play, something special was delivered.

Michael Witt of the Warriors is congratulated by Lance Hohaia after scoring the winning try. Photo / Getty Images

“[Jerome] Ropati, a fend on [Israel] Folau, a pass to [Manu] Vatuvei. He goes inside and away from [Cooper] Cronk. He gets away from Jeremy Smith, he gets the ball to Michael Witt. Michael Witt is going to score. What he’s doing? Put the ball down! Put the ball down, son!” Warren said in his call.

Witt said that 17 years on, he is still reminded of that moment.

“I knew exactly what I was thinking,” he said. ”It didn’t really go to plan, but I knew what I was thinking.

“I never get sick of talking about it. I live in the Gold Coast, and occasionally someone will yell out ‘put the ball down, Michael’.

“Everyone had written us off. We finished eighth and we were just going down there to make up the numbers.

“Internally, as players and as coaching staff, we were very confident we could go down there and win. It was a close game through the whole thing and a couple of the boys come up with some big plays late and I was lucky enough to be on the end of it.”

