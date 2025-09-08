Advertisement
Stumbling Warriors face biggest test in 17 years after reaching NRL finals – Ben Francis

The Warriors ended their regular season with a defeat to the Manly Sea Eagles. Photo / Photosport

Opinion by Ben Francis
Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking news.
THE FACTS

  • The Warriors head into the NRL finals after suffering back-to-back defeats.
  • They will host the Penrith Panthers, the four-time reigning premiers, in an elimination final.
  • The Panthers have won nine of their 10 past meetings.

If there was ever a time to prove the doubters wrong, a golden opportunity has been laid on a platter for the New Zealand Warriors.

In their third consecutive trip to the NRL finals, the Warriors will open their campaign against the Penrith Panthers, the four-time reigning

