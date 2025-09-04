“We kicked from our end four times last week [while] Parramatta kicked from their end 18 times. We dominated field position but that long-range concentration stuff kills you.”

He said that eradicating the mental lapses was principally about executing in the moment, even if there was a lot of coaching emphasis during the week.

“We can talk all the detail all day but they know it, they’re super smart guys,” said Webster. ”It’s just taking your thoughts from this to what’s next and it can often change. It can be one thing and then the next minute it can be something else and we’ve got to dial into that.”

Fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad agreed: “It’s sort of everywhere in our game at the moment. It’s little moments and individually we’ve just got to be better.”

Regardless of their final position on the NRL table, Friday is about restoring confidence and belief after some shaky weeks.

“Whatever that [ladder] outcome, if we walk off the field happier with the way we play, that’ll be exciting going into the finals,” said Webster

It won’t be easy. The Sea Eagles want to commemorate the farewell of Daly Cherry-Evans with a victory, while also keeping their slim top-eight hopes alive.

Brookvale has traditionally been a difficult venue for the Warriors, with only two wins (2020 and 2009) from their past nine visits. There’s a hostile atmosphere, fewer expatriate Kiwis than at other stadiums around Australia and the crowd is on top of the referee. But it’s also a chance to replicate finals level intensity a week early.

“Those are the sort of moments you wanna play in,” said Nicoll-Klokstad. ”I’ve been in a few environments like that and you walk towards it.”

The Warriors will be without hooker Wayde Egan, who is being rested. Egan copped a blow to his hip against the Eels and missing this match is an insurance policy.

“It’s one of those situations where I felt if we went again with Wayde, he wouldn’t be eligible to play week one of the playoffs,” said Webster. ”But a week off guarantees he gets there and gets there in good shape, so that’s all it is for us.”

Egan, who has also been battling a shoulder injury, has only played 50 minutes of the past two matches but Webster said that was also down to circumstances and the makeup of the bench, rather than any form concerns.

“Everyone’s just reading a little bit too much into the timing of it,” said Webster. “Wayde’s a great player, we want him out there for a long period of time but we want 17 players contributing [as well].”

Playoff scenarios

- If the Warriors beat the Sea Eagles, and the Sharks lose to the Bulldogs...the Warriors finish fifth (likely host Panthers or Roosters).

- If the Warriors beat the Sea Eagles, and the Sharks beat the Bulldogs...the Warriors finish sixth* (likely host Roosters or Dolphins).

- If the Warriors lose to the Sea Eagles and the Sharks beat the Bulldogs...the Warriors finish sixth (likely host Roosters, Dolphins or Sea Eagles).

- If the Warriors lose to the Sea Eagles and lose to the Bulldogs...the Warriors finish sixth (likely host Roosters, Dolphins or Sea Eagles).

*The Sharks have a superior points difference over the Warriors (+91 v +22) - but if the Sharks only won by one point, the Warriors would have needed to have beaten the Sea Eagles by 71 points to move ahead of them. Highly unlikely but still a possibility.

Michael Burgess has been a Sports Journalist for the New Zealand Herald since 2005, covering the Olympics, Fifa World Cups, and America’s Cup campaigns. He is a co-host of the Big League podcast.