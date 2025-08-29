Follow the action as the Warriors host the Parramatta Eels in Auckland.

Match preview

With the Warriors’ NRL top-four hopes still in their own hands, coach Andrew Webster has named an unchanged side for their final home game of the regular season against the Parramatta Eels.

Webster has named an identical 22-man squad to the one that knocked over bogey team the Gold Coast Titans 32-18 at the weekend.

Friday night’s clash with the Eels at Go Media Stadium will be the 23rd consecutive appearances this season for Adam Pompey, Marata Niukore, Leka Halasima and Erin Clark.

Pompey, 27, has also been on the field for all 662 minutes the Warriors have played this year.

The equation is simple for the Warriors – win their two remaining regular-season games and they’ve secured a top-four finish. But if they lose one or both, their fate is in the hands of the Brisbane Broncos and Cronulla Sharks.

They sit on 34 points, just two clear of the Broncos and Sharks, but a poor points differential (of 26 after their win over the Titans) could cost the Warriors a top-four spot.

The Warriors last met the Eels in round 22 of last year’s NRL season in Auckland, with the visitors coming away with a 30-20 win. The Eels have won six of their last eight matches against the Warriors.

Parramatta’s NRL finals hopes have already been buried and, after an upset 30-10 win over the Sydney Roosters last week, they could prove to be a speed bump in the Warriors’ top-four hopes.

Warriors team: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Adam Pompey, 4. Rocco Berry, 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Tanah Boyd, 8. James Fisher-Harris (c), 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Demitric Vaimauga, 11. Kurt Capewell, 12. Marata Niukore, 13. Erin Clark.

Interchange (from): 14. Te Maire Martin, 15. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, 16. Tanner Stowers-Smith, 17. Leka Halasima, 18. Taine Tuaupiki, 20. Samuel Healey, 22. Kalani Going.