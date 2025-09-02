Advertisement
Warriors v Sea Eagles: Wayde Egan out with hip injury, set to return if NZ side make NRL finals

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

What would have been the Warriors’ match-winning try was denied, sparking an NRL knock-on debate.
The Warriors have made one injury-enforced change to their side for Friday’s clash against the Manly Sea Eagles as they look to push for a top-four NRL finish.

Wayde Egan has been ruled out because of a hip injury, with Samuel Healey named to start in the No 9 jersey

