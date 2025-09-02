What would have been the Warriors’ match-winning try was denied, sparking an NRL knock-on debate.

The Warriors have made one injury-enforced change to their side for Friday’s clash against the Manly Sea Eagles as they look to push for a top-four NRL finish.

Wayde Egan has been ruled out because of a hip injury, with Samuel Healey named to start in the No 9 jersey for his sixth appearance of the season.

Coach Andrew Webster has opted for the cautious approach, with Egan pencilled in to return to the side for week one of the finals, in what would be his 150th NRL match.

It’s the only major change to Webster’s side, while Tanner Stowers-Smith has been named to start at prop after being swapped in later off the interchange in the last two matches.

The Warriors sit sixth ahead of the NRL finals, and if they are to finish inside the top four, they must beat the Sea Eagles and hope the Brisbane Broncos and Cronulla Sharks lose to the Melbourne Storm and Canterbury Bulldogs, respectively.