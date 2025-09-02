What helps is that both the Storm and Bulldogs have named their strongest possible sides, with Jahrome Hughes returning from a shoulder injury for Melbourne.
The format (1 versus 4, 2 versus 3, 5 versus 8, 6 versus 7) puts the winners of the first two games straight into the preliminary finals, while the losers get a second life with a home final against the winner of the other two quarter-finals.
But the Sea Eagles have plenty to play for as well, with the match set to be departing captain Daly Cherry-Evans’ last home match for the club.
On top of that, they are also still in contention to claim the eighth spot in the finals, although they will need a miracle to qualify.
They need to beat the Warriors, hope fellow top-eight hopefuls Sydney Roosters lose to South Sydney and have an 82-point for-and-against swing in their favour. They must also hope the Dolphins don’t beat the Canberra Raiders on Sunday.
The Warriors beat the Sea Eagles 36-16 earlier this season, but haven’t won in Manly since 2020.
Warriors team: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Adam Pompey, 4. Rocco Berry, 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Tanah Boyd, 8. James Fisher-Harris (c), 9. Samuel Healey, 10. Tanner Stowers-Smith, 11. Kurt Capewell, 12. Marata Niukore, 13. Erin Clark.
Interchange (from): 14. Te Maire Martin, 15. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, 16. Demitric Vaimauga, 17. Leka Halasima, 18. Taine Tuaupiki, 20. Kalani Going, 21. Bunty Afoa, 22. Ed Kosi, 23. Luke Hanson
Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.