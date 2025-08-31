Advertisement
NRL: Warriors need miracle for top-four finish after controversial Eels setback – Ben Francis

Journalist·NZ Herald·
'Barking up the wrong tree' Parramatta coach Jason Ryles and captain Mitch Moses react to NZ Herald question about the controversial no-try call at the end of their win.
Opinion by Ben Francis
Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking news.
THE FACTS

  • The Warriors slumped to their ninth defeat of the season.
  • The defeats means a top four finish is out of their hands.
  • They face the Manly Sea Eagles in their final match of the regular season.

It’s safe to say that after 30 years of the New Zealand Warriors’ existence, they still don’t like making it easy for themselves.

They were their own worst enemy, dominating nearly every statistical category except the one that mattered most, the scoreboard, as they lost 26-22 to the

