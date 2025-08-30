There is no denying Vaimauga touched the ball, the outrage comes from the lack of evidence to overrule Gough’s initial decision, as there did not appear to be clear evidence the ball travelled forward, although the bunker does have access to different camera angles.

Speaking to Jason Pine on Newstalk ZB’s Weekend Sport, George felt the call was harsh.

“I just can’t see whether it is [a knock on] or whether it isn’t,” said George.

“I feel like with that particular decision, it was disappointing because I conclusively couldn’t see [if it was a knock on] which, after being sent up as a try, is what is required from the bunker, but I’ll leave that to the powers to be to try and explain themselves.

Kurt Capewell of the Warriors appeals a disallowed try to match referee Peter Gough. Photo / Photosport

“If they could explain that to us, that would be fantastic. But we’ve got to move on as it’s just too important at this time of the year not to move on, so I’ll handle that on Monday.”

Warriors coach Andrew Webster made similar comments post-match but stressed that moment didn’t cost them the game as they dominated every statistical category except the one that mattered most.

“I don’t know if there’s enough evidence to overturn it [and say] that he touched it,” Webster said.

“I can’t tell if he touched it. I’m pretty biased with four minutes to go, so I’m going to have to rely on everyone else and watch it in slow-mo.

“I can promise you right now we should not have been in that situation through the way we played.”

The result has ramifications as the Warriors will likely have to compete for the title outside the top four.

The Broncos and Sharks are both two points behind, with a superior points differential. They face the North Queensland Cowboys and Newcastle Knights respectively, so the Warriors could drop as low as sixth.

In the final round, the Broncos and Sharks have what appear to be tougher matches against the Melbourne Storm and Canterbury Bulldogs respectively, but both sides could be in a position to rest players if a top-four spot is already guaranteed.

While it was a disappointing result, George wants to focus on the positives that the Warriors are playing finals football for the second time in three years under Webster.

“I’m really proud of our boys,” George said. “We’re in the finals, and what a great thing that is for our fans to start with.

“The expectation is to be in the top four and we’re fighting for that.

“The number of kids we had on the park at one time last night was just a great sign. It’s exciting for our club heading into the finals.”

The Warriors play their final regular season match next Friday away to the Manly Sea Eagles.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.