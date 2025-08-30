Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Warriors v Eels: Cameron George to consider discussions with NRL after controversial no try call

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The One NZ Warriors suffered a soft defeat last night at the hands of the Parramatta Eels. Video / Sky Sport
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Warriors CEO Cameron George is considering reaching out to the NRL for a please explain over the controversial decision to deny Adam Pompey a match-winning try against the Parramatta Eels.

The Warriors fell to a 26-22 defeat, which puts a major dent in their aspirations for a top-four finish as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save