NRL: Warriors’ top four destiny back in their hands - Ben Francis

Journalist·NZ Herald
NZ Herald sports journalist and Newstalk ZB's Nathan Lim on the Herald NOW sports panel.
Opinion by Ben Francis
Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking news.
THE FACTS

  • The Warriors finally got a win over the Titans, 32-18.
  • The result keeps them inside the top four with two weeks remaining in the season.
  • Roger Tuivasa-Sheck scored two tries to become their leading try scorer this season.

After blowing their six-point buffer inside the NRL’s top four, back-to-back wins and favourable results elsewhere have put the Warriors back in a strong position to finish the regular season on a high.

They produced the result they needed, a 32-18 victory over the Gold Coast Titans.

