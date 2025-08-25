From there though, the Warriors were much improved, eventually sealing their 14th win of the season and punching their ticket to finals football for the second time in three seasons under Andrew Webster, and the 10th time in the club’s history.

Top four the Warriors’ to lose?

With two games remaining, the Warriors sit fourth, with the Cronulla Sharks and Brisbane Broncos one win behind, while the Penrith Panthers trail by three points, effectively ruling them out of the race.

The big advantage for the Warriors is that a single win could be enough to secure fourth place, depending on how other results play out.

The main drawback is their inferior points differential, currently +26 compared with the Sharks’ +76 and the Broncos’ +114. If teams finish level on wins, the side with the superior margin takes the higher position.

The Warriors will be kicking themselves after conceding those two late tries, as every point matters at the backend of the campaign.

Next up are the Parramatta Eels, who have looked a different side since Mitchell Moses’ return and are coming off a win over the Sydney Roosters. However, they are playing for nothing but pride.

Meanwhile, both the Sharks and Broncos have winnable fixtures in the penultimate round against the Newcastle Knights and North Queensland Cowboys respectively.

Their final-round clashes are more challenging against the Canterbury Bulldogs and Melbourne Storm. With the Bulldogs all but locked in to the top four and the Storm chasing a top-two finish, both sides could rest players, which would not help the Warriors’ cause.

As it stands, fourth place is very much the Warriors’ to lose.

The Warriors fans show their support on the Gold Coast. Photo / Photosport

Is this the best team to lead the Warriors to finals?

For the first time in what feels like an eternity, the Warriors managed to field close to their strongest available side.

Luke Metcalf and Mitch Barnett are gone for the season, but Jackson Ford will return for the finals, while Jacob Laban is also a chance of recovering from a broken leg, which will only improve the Warriors.

After another injury layoff, Rocco Berry returned for his seventh match of the season and while he will be disappointed his only missed tackle led to a Titans’ third try, his efforts off the ball were key, whether that was contesting high kicks or putting attackers under pressure.

Berry is vital to the Warriors’ defence, as in two of the games where he’s gone off injured, the opposing team has fought back.

Meanwhile, Tanah Boyd and Chanel Harris-Tavita in their fifth game together as a pair, combined for their best performance of the season, which can only bode well heading towards the finals, with the latter accumulating 17 try assists this season.

Te Maire Martin also provided huge impact off the bench, setting up a try and giving Wayde Egan a rest.

The team would clearly be better with Metcalf and Barnett in the picture, but they’re not, so going off what they have to work with, it’s safe to say the Warriors are in a much preferred position compared to three weeks ago where eight first-choice players were sidelined.

Chanel Harris-Tavita combined well with Tanah Boyd. Photo / Photosport

Is Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in contention for Dally M prize?

While a hamstring injury would have ruled him out of the biggest prize of them all, based on recent form Tuivasa-Sheck could be putting himself in the mix to become Dally M Winger of the Year.

In his second season back and first on the wing, it has taken the 32-year-old some time to find his feet, but he’s now in a similar vein of form compared to when he was at his scintillating best for the Warriors.

Over the past seven matches where the Warriors have been decimated with injury and forced major backline reshuffling, Tuivasa-Sheck has picked up an extra workload and carried for over 240m on six of those occasions.

Compare that to his first nine games, where he ran for over 200m just once. Now the Warriors have a near full squad of players to choose from, they can begin to utilise one of their biggest strengths, their back five.

His first-half double has seen him claim 11 tries in 16 matches, while he also had a hand in Adam Pompey’s try, which helped break the arm-wrestle in the second half.

If he hasn’t played himself in to Dally M contention – crazier things have happened – then he is a late bolter to claim another Simon Mannering Medal.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has 11 tries this season. Photo / Photosport

Who is Eddie?

In just his third NRL appearance, Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, cousin of former All Black Isaia Toeava, announced himself as another young forward with a bright future, delivering a breakout performance against the Titans.

The 20-year-old played 44 minutes and made 13 runs for 147m, second most among Warriors’ forwards, racked up 20 tackles, and crossed for his first NRL try.

What impressed most was his energy off the bench, as a middle forward.

He had a great leg drive with his post-contact metres only bettered by Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, while he was eager to seek work.

Ieremia-Toeava is part of an exciting young trio alongside Demitric Vaimauga and Kayliss Fatialofa, all former De La Salle College standouts.

Ieremia-Toeava and Fatialofa, who is yet to debut, are on development contracts but will be part of the Warriors’ top 30 next season.

He has been a standout in the club’s junior pathways, catching the eye in the SG Ball Cup and reserve grade before earning his NRL call-up.

With Andrew Webster using recent matches to give Leka Halasima some much-needed rest, Ieremia-Toeava’s display was a hugely positive sign, particularly with Jackson Ford suspended for the remainder of the campaign.

Eddie Ieremia-Toeava of the Warriors celebrates scoring a try. Photo / Photosport

Can the Warriors keep the momentum going against Eels?

Back-to-back wins have given the Warriors a timely confidence boost, but they cannot afford to take Parramatta lightly. The Eels are a slippery customer who can cause an upset.

Parramatta have arguably been one of the season’s biggest disappointments, but they’ve shown signs of life since the return of halfback Mitchell Moses, claiming scalps over both the Brisbane Broncos and Sydney Roosters in the past month.

Even so, they have not won consecutive matches since May, with first-year coach Jason Ryles overhauling his squad and making key personnel changes, including the addition of former Warrior Dylan Walker.

Despite their inconsistencies, the Eels have had the better of the Warriors in recent years, winning five of the past six meetings, including last season’s clash in Auckland.

For the Warriors, their edge defence will need to be sharp against an Eels side boasting Josh Addo-Carr, one of the NRL’s fastest players, on one wing, and the high-flying Zac Lomax on the other. Both can turn half-chances into tries in an instant if the defensive line falters.

The stakes are higher for the Warriors, with a top-four spot on the line, and with it being old boys’ day, you’d hope that would be enough to see them home.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.