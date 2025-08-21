Warriors chief executive Cameron George on the club's remarkable growth over the last three seasons. Video / NZ Warriors

Promising winger Haizyn Mellars has been lured home by the Warriors, signing from the South Sydney Rabbitohs on a three-year deal until the end of the 2028 NRL season.

The 21-year-old was born in Auckland while his dad, former Warriors centre Vince Mellars, was with the club, before moving to Australia and then England, while his mother, Charmian Mellars, was a member of the Tall Ferns’ 2008 Beijing Olympics squad.

Haizyn Mellars, who stands at 1.93m, was part of the Rabbitohs’ NRL squad this year, but hamstring injuries have meant he’s yet to make his debut, although he has played nine times for their reserves, scoring seven tries, including four in his past two outings.

If Mellars does make his NRL debut for the Warriors next year, he, alongside his father, would become the first father-and-son combination to play for the club.

There will be competition for the honour, with Jett Cleary – whose dad Ivan Cleary played for the club between 2000-02 (later coaching the Auckland side too) – to become the first duo to achieve the feat, but the former is on a development contract next season and not on an NRL deal until 2027.