Warriors centre Rocco Berry is in line to return from a shoulder injury after being named in the starting side for Saturday’s NRL clash with the Titans on the Gold Coast.

Persistent injuries have limited Berry to six appearances this season, only playing the full 80 minutes on three occasions.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster said Berry would play in what would be his 50th NRL appearance, provided he comes through the week unscathed.

The Warriors also welcome back Kurt Capewell and Te Maire Martin, who both missed last week’s win over the St George Illawarra Dragons with head knocks.

Capewell slots into the second row with Leka Halasima named on the bench alongside Martin, who takes up his usual position in a utility role.