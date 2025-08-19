With Jackson Ford suspended for the remainder of the regular season, Demitric Vaimauga has been promoted to the starting side for the first time this season.
The other notable change has Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad returning to fullback, after filling in at centre for the past three games, while Taine Tuaupiki is on the extended bench.
The Titans have been a bogey team for the Warriors of late, winning seven of their past nine meetings, including last month where they claimed a 24-16 win in Auckland.
Last year on the Gold Coast, the Titans handed the Warriors their equal biggest defeat in history, winning 66-6.
The match is big for both teams, as the Warriors must win to hold on to fourth spot with three weeks remaining in the regular season and the Titans are desperate to avoid claiming the wooden spoon for the third time in their history.
For the Titans, they welcome back Brian Kelly, Jojo Fifita and Klese Haas to their side.
Warriors team: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Adam Pompey, 4. Rocco Berry, 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Tanah Boyd, 8. James Fisher-Harris (c), 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Demitric Vaimauga, 11. Kurt Capewell, 12. Marata Niukore, 13. Erin Clark.
Interchange (from): 14. Te Maire Martin, 15. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, 16. Tanner Stowers-Smith, 17. Leka Halasima, 18. Taine Tuaupiki, 20. Samuel Healey, 21. Bunty Afoa, 22. Kalani Going, 23. Ed Kosi.
Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.