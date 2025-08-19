Coach Andrew Webster dropped a bombshell afterwards in revealing fullback Taine Tuaupiki’s partner had a baby on the morning of the match and he had not slept.
Pompey is touting Tuaupiki’s commitment.
“You look at being there for your little one and he [Tuaupiki] put his hand up and wanted to play, so credit to him.”
The Warriors’ top-four hopes are back in their own hands with three games to play.
Next up they visit the Gold Coast Titans, who have won six of the last seven meetings between the sides, including a 24-16 victory in Auckland last month.
Pompey outlined how they need to adjust.
“We just need to play our game a bit more and put a bit more pressure down towards their end.
“I’m just glad the boys showed a bit of grit. Obviously, the last couple of months haven’t been great for us but it is good to be back in the winning circle.”