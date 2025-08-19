Warriors duo Taine Tuaupiki and Adam Pompey celebrate after beating the Dragons. Photo / Photosport

Adam Pompey has given insight into pulling himself out of dwelling on errors during NRL games as the Warriors look to keep their top-four hopes within their control.

The centre missed tackles early in the Dragons game before scoring two of his own in the come-from-behind 14-10 win at Mt Smart to move back into fourth overall.

Pompey explained on The Big League Podcast how he keeps his head after making mistakes.

“I think just resetting yourself. Try and make sure I tackle well and that my next tackle is pretty good. Just try fight my way out of it. The boys help me along the way. Just stay calm and collected.

“First half, I wasn’t happy about myself and my performance. I just stuck at it, stuck at my game and just glad that I got two meat pies. All the boys had my back on that.”