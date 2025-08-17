Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

NRLW: Warriors wing Michaela Brake announces pregnancy

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Sports reporters Bonnie Jansen and Chris Reive join Ryan Bridge on Herald Now. Video / Herald NOW
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Decorated sevens star turned Warriors winger Michaela Brake will miss the rest of the NRLW season as she and husband, Olympic rower Michael Brake, are expecting their first child together.

Brake announced the news on social media this morning and the Warriors subsequently released a statement on the 29-year-old’s news.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save