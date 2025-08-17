Sports reporters Bonnie Jansen and Chris Reive join Ryan Bridge on Herald Now. Video / Herald NOW

Decorated sevens star turned Warriors winger Michaela Brake will miss the rest of the NRLW season as she and husband, Olympic rower Michael Brake, are expecting their first child together.

Brake announced the news on social media this morning and the Warriors subsequently released a statement on the 29-year-old’s news.

Brake had been ruled out of the side’s last three matches due to personal reasons.

The club said Brake told the team and staff about her pregnancy on Wednesday night.

“We’re really thrilled for Michaela and Michael. It’s an exciting time for them and for their families,” Warriors chief executive Cameron George said.