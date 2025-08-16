Follow the action as the Warriors Women host the Canberra Raiders in Hamilton.

The Warriors Women will be without five-eighth Patricia Maliepo, fullback Apii Nicholls and halfback Emily Curtain for their clash in Hamilton against the Canberra Raiders.

Maliepo will miss the game due to a calf injury and Apii Nicholls with a pectoral injury, however both are expected to be back next week. Curtain will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

Their unavailability has led to a major reworking of the back line.

Emmanita Paki shifts from centre to fullback, while Kaiyah Atai moves from the second row to centre. Shakira Baker returns from injury to replace Maliepo in the No 6 jersey, alongside Lydia Turua-Quedley who shifts there from hooker.

Capri Paekau starts at hooker instead, with Matekino Gray (second row) and Lavinia Tauhalaliku (wing) joining the starting line-up.

Coach Ronald Griffiths had originally listed the same 17 players used in last Saturday’s club record 34-6 win over the Bulldogs.

Wing Michaela Brake and prop Mya Hill-Moana remain sidelined due to personal reasons.

Warriors Women: 4. Emmanita Paki 5. Payton Takimoana 3. Tysha Ikenasio 12. Kaiyah Atai 20. Lavinia Tauhalaliku 22. Shakira Baker 9. Lydia Turua-Quedley 8. Metanoia Fotu-Moala 14. Capri Paekau 10. Lavinia Kitai 11. Maarire Puketapu 15. Matekino Gray 13. Laishon Albert-Jones.

Interchange (from): 16. Harata Butler (c) 17. Ivana Lauitiiti 18. Avery-Rose Carmont 21. Makayla Eli 23. Ashlee Matapo 2. Tyra Wetere.

Canberra Raiders: 1. Elise Simpson 2. Mackenzie Wiki 3. Leianne Tufuga 4. Cheyelle Robins-Reti 5. Relna Wuruki-Hosea 6. Sereana Naitokatoka 7. Zahara Temara 8. Chloe Saunders 9. Chante Temara 10. Sophie Holyman 11. Monalisa Soliola 16. Jordyn Preston 13. Simaima Taufa.

Interchange (from): 14. Emma Barnes 15. Tatiana Finau 17. Kerehitina Matua 19. Amelia Pasikala 20. Isabella Waterman 18. Georgia Thomas.