Ford has featured in 20 of the Warriors’ 21 games so far this season and has been a consistent presence in a forward pack that has gone through many different looks as players have come in and out of the side because of injury.
Against the Dragons, Ford led the side with 53 tackles, while also running for more than 150m from 17 carries. In 2025, Ford averages 127m per game and has made 94% of his attempted tackles.
The Warriors came from behind to stave off a fourth-straight loss and beat the Dragons, with an Adam Pompey double in the last 20 minutes ensuring the home side got the result.
It wasn’t a pretty win, with the hosts falling behind 10-0 inside 22 minutes, finishing with a 77% completion rate and a double-digit error count.
“[It was] far from perfect and that’s pretty clear, but an amazing amount of effort and scramble and working hard for each other to find a way,” Warriors coach Andrew Webster said.
“I think when you’re not playing your best football, your first win isn’t going to be a 20-point victory, it’s going to be a hard-fought win.
“That’s what we came up with and even at the end, they made two linebreaks with the game on the line and we found a way to get back and stop it. Two weeks ago against the Dolphins that moment went against us and tonight it didn’t.
“We’re killing ourselves still, but tonight it was like whatever it takes, we’re not going to walk away without the points.”
