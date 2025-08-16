The NZ Warriors kept their great season going last night with a good home win over the Dragons. Video / Sky Sport

Jackson Ford might have made his last regular-season contribution for the Warriors in 2025.

The 27-year-old forward is facing a lengthy ban on the sidelines after being charged with a grade one crusher tackle in the side’s 14-10 win over the St George Illawarra Dragons in Auckland on Friday night.

The win put the Warriors back inside the top four with three rounds to play, after the Penrith Panthers lost to the Melbourne Storm on Thursday.

However, they look set to lose Ford until the playoffs after his tackle on Dragons wing Corey Allan 23 minutes into the contest.

Ford’s disciplinary record added to the severity of the punishment he faced. An early guilty plea would result in him missing three games, which would be increased to four matches if the team unsuccessfully challenged the charge.