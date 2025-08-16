Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Warriors forward Jackson Ford facing ban after crusher tackle in win over Dragons

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The NZ Warriors kept their great season going last night with a good home win over the Dragons. Video / Sky Sport
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Jackson Ford might have made his last regular-season contribution for the Warriors in 2025.

The 27-year-old forward is facing a lengthy ban on the sidelines after being charged with a grade one crusher tackle in the side’s 14-10 win over the St George Illawarra Dragons in Auckland on Friday

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save