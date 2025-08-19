Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Exclusive: Blues to join Warriors, Auckland FC at Go Media Stadium in 2026

Michael Burgess
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

A sold-out Go Media stadium for an Auckland FC game. Photo / Photosport

A sold-out Go Media stadium for an Auckland FC game. Photo / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

When the Blues’ 2026 schedule is confirmed in the next few weeks, it is likely to raise a few eyebrows.

The Herald understands the Super Rugby Pacific franchise is set to play up to two matches at Go Media Stadium – formerly Mt Smart – next season.

It’s a significant

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save