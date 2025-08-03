Follow the action as the Warriors face North Queensland Cowboys women in their round five NRLW ‘Magic Round’ clash in Newcastle.

The Warriors are currently 10th with one win in four games this season, while North Queensland are currently fourth with a 3-1 record.

The Warriors have been forced in to making some late changes with Michaela Brake ruled out, and has been replaced by Tyra Wetere.

Meanwhile Ivana Lauitiiti - daughter of Warriors great Ali - has been brought onto the bench for her debut.

Warriors: 1. Apii Nicholls (c), 5. Payton Takimoana, 3. Tysha Ikenasio, 4. Emmanita Paki, 19. Tyra Wetere, 6. Patricia Maliepo, 7. Emily Curtain, 8. Metanoia Fotu-Moala, 9. Lydia Turua-Quedley, 10. Lavina Kitai, 11. Maarire Puketapu, 12. Kaiyah Atai, 13. Laishon Albert-Jones.

Interchange: 14. Capri Paekau, 15. Harata Butler, 16. Ashlee Matapo, 20. Ivana Lauititi.

North Queensland: 1. Jakiya Whitfeld, 2. Krystal Blackwell, 3. Abigail Roache, 4. Jasmine Peters, 5. Francesca Goldthorp, 6. Rosie Kelly, 7. Tahlulah Tillett, 8. Lillian Yarrow, 9. Emma Manzelmann, 10. Makenzie Weale, 11. Tallisha Harden, 17. Essay Banu, 13. Bree Chester.

Interchange: 12. Hailee-Jay Ormond, 14. Alisha Foord, 15. Lily Peacock, 16. Najvada George.