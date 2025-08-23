Live updates of the NRL clash between the Warriors and Titans on the Gold Coast.

Warriors centre Rocco Berry is in line to return from a shoulder injury after being named in the starting side for today’s NRL clash with the Titans on the Gold Coast.

Persistent injuries have limited Berry to six appearances this season, only playing the full 80 minutes on three occasions.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster said Berry would play in what would be his 50th NRL appearance, provided he comes through the week unscathed.

The Warriors also welcome back Kurt Capewell and Te Maire Martin, who both missed last week’s win over the St George Illawarra Dragons with head knocks.

Capewell slots into the second row with Leka Halasima named on the bench alongside Martin, who takes up his usual position in a utility role.

With Jackson Ford suspended for the remainder of the regular season, Demitric Vaimauga has been promoted to the starting side for the first time this season.

The other notable change has Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad returning to fullback, after filling in at centre for the past three games, while Taine Tuaupiki is on the extended bench.

The Titans have been a bogey team for the Warriors of late, winning seven of their past nine meetings, including last month where they claimed a 24-16 win in Auckland.

Last year on the Gold Coast, the Titans handed the Warriors their equal biggest defeat in history, winning 66-6.

The match is big for both teams, as the Warriors must win to hold on to fourth spot with three weeks remaining in the regular season and the Titans are desperate to avoid claiming the wooden spoon for the third time in their history.

For the Titans, they welcome back Brian Kelly, Jojo Fifita and Klese Haas to their side.

Warriors team: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Adam Pompey, 4. Rocco Berry, 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Tanah Boyd, 8. James Fisher-Harris (c), 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Demitric Vaimauga, 11. Kurt Capewell, 12. Marata Niukore, 13. Erin Clark.

Interchange (from): 14. Te Maire Martin, 15. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, 16. Tanner Stowers-Smith, 17. Leka Halasima, 18. Taine Tuaupiki, 20. Samuel Healey, 21. Bunty Afoa, 22. Kalani Going, 23. Ed Kosi.