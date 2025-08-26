Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Warriors star Rocco Berry on horror run of injuries in NRL campaign

Michael Burgess
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Rocco Berry has struggled with injuries during the 2025 NRL season. Photo / Photosport

Rocco Berry has struggled with injuries during the 2025 NRL season. Photo / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rocco Berry has a simple goal for the rest of this NRL season – stay on the field.

The Warriors centre has endured an awful run with injuries in 2025, as his campaign has never really got going.

He has yet to complete back-to-back games – a remarkable statistic

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save