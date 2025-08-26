Last Saturday’s 32-18 win over the Titans was just his seventh NRL match this year, while he has only completed four matches.

Rocco Berry has had a tough run of injuries in 2025. Photo / Photosport

Berry missed the opening three rounds of the season, rehabilitating from off-season shoulder surgery after an injury sustained against the Melbourne Storm in mid-June last year.

He was selected for the round four clash with the Wests Tigers, but was a late withdrawal after a hamstring strain in training.

He played in Melbourne two weeks later, where he picked up a one-game suspension.

He returned for the Anzac Day win over Newcastle in Christchurch but only lasted 52 minutes of the next game against the Cowboys, due to another hamstring injury.

After three weeks on the sideline, Berry came back for the round 13 clash with the Rabbitohs in Sydney but limped off after an hour with more hamstring trouble.

After missing two matches, the Masterton product returned to face the Broncos in late June before another calamity as he dislocated his shoulder in the following match against the Tigers, which meant foregoing another six matches before his return last Saturday.

“It’s been pretty frustrating,” Berry told the Herald. “But I had a big shoulder injury last year - pretty much the biggest one I’ve had. After I’ve had that, these ones, even though they’re still injuries and it’s frustrating, they are pretty minor compared to that one.”

Though Berry has tried to find the bright side, it has been a testing period.

“The frustrating ones were the hamstrings where it was the same one that was going and you start probably questioning if [you are] doing the right things. But I’ve stayed positive and I’ve got a good support crew around me and my teammates.

“With the shoulder injury [last year], it wasn’t really a set time to come back. So that was [hard], I’ve never had something like that.

“It was a nerve, so you don’t really know and it was up in the air. These ones this season you always have that set return [time] and you just build through. I enjoy training and working hard in rehab so those ones have been easy to handle.”

Rocco Berry: 'I've stayed positive and I've got a good support crew around me and my teammates.' Photo / Photosport

Berry immediately reminded fans of his value last Saturday.

He carried for 123 metres from 13 runs, while his kick chase pressure forced the turnover that led to the Warriors’ second try to Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

He went close to his own try near halftime – after taking a bomb – and helped to solidify the right edge, notwithstanding a late miss for a Titan’s consolation try.

For the Warriors, it’s almost like having a new player, such has been the scarcity of his sightings until now.

Berry was relieved to get through the game, admitting he was “pretty gassed” in the first half, as the lack of match fitness took a toll.

There was a scare near the end - as Berry stayed down after a tackle, before getting attention from the doctor - but it was nothing serious.

Rocco Berry: 'I keep pretty positive.' Photo / Photosport

“I was just pretty winded – trying to get my breath back,” said Berry.

“I was hit in the ribs and I lost my breath for a bit.”

Saturday’s match was Berry’s 50th NRL match, a hard-won milestone given he made his debut in April 2021.

“It’s pretty cool,” said Berry.

“It’s definitely something I’ll look back on and be proud of, after growing up being a Warriors fan as a Kiwi kid and dreaming of playing for them. So to get 50 games, it’s a decent amount, [though] obviously there are bigger milestones.”

The favourite memory of his short career so far is the home playoff win over Newcastle in 2023 – “one of the craziest atmospheres and a good performance too”.

He hopes there is more to come, with the Warriors on track for a top four finish.

But the main quest will be to avoid the physiotherapists and doctors and build some personal momentum, after a forgettable six months.

“I keep pretty positive,” said Berry.

“I’ve been healing well - each time I’ve come back I just haven’t been able to get consecutive games. I’m sure my luck will turn and hopefully I’ll play the rest of the season and get some good footy together.”

