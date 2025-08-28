So, what has happened to the man who is at short odds to be the NRL’s Rookie of the Year?

For Webster, his plan for the 19-year-old has been clear: it is about quality over quantity.

Webster has previously said he feels Halasima performs better off the bench, where he can be an impact player rather than a workhorse.

Injuries had forced Halasima to play big minutes and in recent weeks he has shown signs of fatigue. With players returning, Webster has taken the opportunity to allow Halasima to have some rest.

And while he will one day become that 80-minute player, Webster is happy for him to develop organically instead of forcing the issue.

“Leka’s going to be an 80-minute star,” said Webster. “But I think the smart ones bring them along at the right speed and the right time.

“If they have to play 80 sometimes because of injuries, then they play 80, but then you have got to pull them back.

“But we understand that’s where he’s at. He’s 19 and we’re okay that he’s going to improve and eventually he’s going to be an 80-minute player.

“We’re doing the right thing by him.”

In total, he is one of four players - alongside Adam Pompey, Erin Clark and Marata Niukore - to have played in all 22 matches this season, logging 1217 minutes out of a possible 1760.

Injuries have been a significant issue for the Warriors over the past three months, forcing numerous reshuffles and seeing first-choice second rowers Kurt Capewell and Niukore deployed at centre and prop respectively.

As a result, Halasima has picked up extra workload, and while he has handled it for the most part, there have been signs he is feeling the effects of the additional responsibility - highlighted in the Warriors’ last-minute defeat to the Dolphins in Auckland.

Halasima struggled during that match and made three handling errors, but the most notable incident occurred in the final set when he was down on the ground with cramp in both legs as the Dolphins scored in the opposite corner to steal victory.

Andrew Webster said Halasima had cramp in both his legs.

NRL great Cooper Cronk criticised Halasima for his actions, suggesting even just placing his body in the defensive line could have prevented a try, and adding that unless he had a serious injury, he needed to do more.

Webster acknowledges the mistakes Halasima made but insists they are part of his journey.

“He physically couldn’t move,” said Webster. “We love him, so we’re being patient and I’ll tell you there’s going to be a time when we need him to play 80 again. That’ll come.

“That’s where he’s at in his career and his tackling - at times it’s great, at times it’s not.”

Halasima has come off the bench 10 times this season, while six of his 10 tries have come in games where he hasn’t played the full 80.

Halasima is signed to the Warriors until the end of the 2029 NRL season.

He’s been named on the interchange bench again for Friday’s home clash against the Parramatta Eels.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.