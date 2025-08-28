The Warriors have returned to winning ways and are back inside the NRL’s top four with two rounds remaining before the finals, but a notable name has had a limited role during their resurgence.
Leka Halasima.
The teenager has enjoyed a breakout campaign in his first full season at theclub, producing audacious skill and finesse, including scoring a stunning match-winning try against the Newcastle Knights - seemingly a lock for the NRL’s Try of the Year award until the Canberra Raiders’ golden point winner at the weekend.
However, over the past three matches he has been relatively quiet, playing a combined 117 minutes out of a possible 240. It wasn’t until the 54th minute when Andrew Webster injected him against the Gold Coast Titans in what was statistically Halasima’s least impactful performance of the season.
His 26 minutes in that game were his equal second-lowest of the season, only behind the Warriors’ round two win over the Manly Sea Eagles, where he played 19.
Injuries had forced Halasima to play big minutes and in recent weeks he has shown signs of fatigue. With players returning, Webster has taken the opportunity to allow Halasima to have some rest.
And while he will one day become that 80-minute player, Webster is happy for him to develop organically instead of forcing the issue.
“Leka’s going to be an 80-minute star,” said Webster. “But I think the smart ones bring them along at the right speed and the right time.
“If they have to play 80 sometimes because of injuries, then they play 80, but then you have got to pull them back.
“But we understand that’s where he’s at. He’s 19 and we’re okay that he’s going to improve and eventually he’s going to be an 80-minute player.
“We’re doing the right thing by him.”
In total, he is one of four players - alongside Adam Pompey, Erin Clark and Marata Niukore - to have played in all 22 matches this season, logging 1217 minutes out of a possible 1760.
Injuries have been a significant issue for the Warriors over the past three months, forcing numerous reshuffles and seeing first-choice second rowers Kurt Capewell and Niukore deployed at centre and prop respectively.
Halasima struggled during that match and made three handling errors, but the most notable incident occurred in the final set when he was down on the ground with cramp in both legs as the Dolphins scored in the opposite corner to steal victory.
NRL great Cooper Cronk criticised Halasima for his actions, suggesting even just placing his body in the defensive line could have prevented a try, and adding that unless he had a serious injury, he needed to do more.
Webster acknowledges the mistakes Halasima made but insists they are part of his journey.
“He physically couldn’t move,” said Webster. “We love him, so we’re being patient and I’ll tell you there’s going to be a time when we need him to play 80 again. That’ll come.
“That’s where he’s at in his career and his tackling - at times it’s great, at times it’s not.”
Halasima has come off the bench 10 times this season, while six of his 10 tries have come in games where he hasn’t played the full 80.