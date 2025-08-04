Advertisement
NRL: Another Warriors defeat leaves top-four hopes in tatters – Ben Francis

Journalist·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Nathan Limm and Michael Burgess of the Big League Podcast look back at the Warriors' loss to the Dolphins.
Opinion by Ben Francis
Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking news.

THE FACTS

  • The Warriors conceded a last-minute try to lose to the Dolphins to lose 20-18 in Auckland.
  • The Warriors have now lost four of their last six.
  • Other results have seen the race heat up for a top four spot.

You win some. You lose some.

Two weeks ago, New Zealand Warriors fans were rejoicing as Leka Halasima scored a whirlwind try to claim a last-gasp win over the Newcastle Knights.

The roles were then flipped on the Warriors as the Redcliffe Dolphins went sideline-to-sideline to score

