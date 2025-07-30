Advertisement
Leka Halasima on track to become Warriors’ ultimate cult hero – Opinion

Leka Halasima celebrates scoring against the Wests Tigers. Photo / Photosport

Opinion by Ben Francis
Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking news.
THE FACTS

  • Leka Halasima scored an unbelievable match winning try against the Newcastle Knights.
  • The 19-year-old is in his first full season of NRL.
  • Halasima re-signed with the Warriors until the end of the 2029 season earlier this year.

When you think of Warriors cult heroes, names like Hitro Okesene, Mark Tookey, and Manu Vatuvei instantly come to mind.

But in just his first full NRL season, Leka Halasima is already on track to surpass them all, not only to become a club icon, but quite possibly

