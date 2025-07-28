Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad celebrates scoring in the Warriors' last trip to Wellington. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors are heading back to the capital, with Wellington’s Sky Stadium confirmed as the venue for their 2026 NRL Anzac Day match.

Playing on Anzac Day has been a tradition for the Warriors since 2009, with the exception of the 2020 Covid-impacted campaign and it will be the first time Wellington will host the popular annual fixture.

Traditionally, the Warriors had played the Storm in Melbourne on April 25, but this will be the third consecutive year the club has brought the occasion to New Zealand.

The match against a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent will be the Warriors’ first trip to Wellington since their round one win over the Newcastle Knights in 2023, Andrew Webster’s first match coaching the side.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George anticipates it will be a special occasion.