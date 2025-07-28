The Warriors are heading back to the capital, with Wellington’s Sky Stadium confirmed as the venue for their 2026 NRL Anzac Day match.
Playing on Anzac Day has been a tradition for the Warriors since 2009, with the exception of the 2020 Covid-impacted campaign and it will be the firsttime Wellington will host the popular annual fixture.
Traditionally, the Warriors had played the Storm in Melbourne on April 25, but this will be the third consecutive year the club has brought the occasion to New Zealand.