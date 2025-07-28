Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

NRL: Warriors to host 2026 Anzac Day clash in Wellington

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad celebrates scoring in the Warriors' last trip to Wellington. Photo / Photosport

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad celebrates scoring in the Warriors' last trip to Wellington. Photo / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Warriors are heading back to the capital, with Wellington’s Sky Stadium confirmed as the venue for their 2026 NRL Anzac Day match.

Playing on Anzac Day has been a tradition for the Warriors since 2009, with the exception of the 2020 Covid-impacted campaign and it will be the first

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save