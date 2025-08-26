NZ Herald sports journalist and Newstalk ZB's Nathan Lim on the Herald NOW sports panel.

With the Warriors’ NRL top-four hopes still in their own hands, coach Andrew Webster has named an unchanged side for their final home game of the regular season against the Parramatta Eels.

Webster has named an identical 22-man squad to the one that knocked over bogey team the Gold Coast Titans 32-18 at the weekend.

Friday night’s clash with the Eels at Go Media Stadium will be the 23rd consecutive appearances this season for Adam Pompey, Marata Niukore, Leka Halasima and Erin Clark.

Pompey, 27, has also been on the field for all 662 minutes the Warriors have played this year.

The equation is simple for the Warriors – win their two remaining regular-season games and they’ve secured a top-four finish. But if they lose one or both, their fate is in the hands of the Brisbane Broncos and Cronulla Sharks.