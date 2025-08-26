They sit on 34 points, just two clear of the Broncos and Sharks, but a poor points differential (of 26 after their win over the Titans) could cost the Warriors a top-four spot.
The Warriors last met the Eels in round 22 of last year’s NRL season in Auckland, with the visitors coming away with a 30-20 win. The Eels have won six of their last eight matches against the Warriors.
Parramatta’s NRL finals hopes have already been buried and, after an upset 30-10 win over the Sydney Roosters last week, they could prove to be a speed bump in the Warriors’ top-four hopes.
Warriors team: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Adam Pompey, 4. Rocco Berry, 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Tanah Boyd, 8. James Fisher-Harris (c), 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Demitric Vaimauga, 11. Kurt Capewell, 12. Marata Niukore, 13. Erin Clark.
Interchange (from): 14. Te Maire Martin, 15. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, 16. Tanner Stowers-Smith, 17. Leka Halasima, 18. Taine Tuaupiki, 20. Samuel Healey, 21. Bunty Afoa, 22. Kalani Going, 23. Ed Kosi.