However, Friday night would be difficult – given they are usually staged at 8pm Australian time during the playoffs (to suit local television). The early Saturday option (6.05pm NZT) is also off the table, as it would be too close to the All Blacks encounter.

Chanel Harris-Tavita looks to offload in the Warriors' Friday night clash against Manly. Photo / Photosport

There’s an awareness that most of the nation will be interested in both, which is why the Sunday option makes the most sense. The opponent is likely to be Penrith, unless they slip up against the Dragons on Saturday.

Either way, the Warriors have a lot to work on – in a short space of time – after a far from emphatic display against Manly. They were looking to make a statement heading into the playoffs but were again wildly inconsistent, with defensive issues at the start of both halves.

There were also more costly injuries, especially with Rocco Berry – which will expose another centre vacuum – though Andrew Webster indicated that youngster Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, who left the field in the second half with a shoulder issue, would be a chance for next week.

Webster was understandably frustrated at another rocks-and-diamonds display where the Warriors continued their inconsistent run, compounded by errors and poor options.

“When we were playing well, it looked like we could go on and win the game,” said Webster. “When we weren’t going well, it didn’t look like it was going to be good. We kept throwing punches all the way through but they just weren’t the right ones at times.”

In a crazy start to Friday’s match, James Fisher-Harris scored the fastest try in NRL history – just nine seconds in – after Manly made a mess of the kick-off – but played it down, in typical fashion.

“It was luck of the bounce,” said Fisher-Harris. “Right place, right time.”

But Webster said the failure to make the most of that good fortune, as Manly dominated the rest of the first quarter, was part of the Warriors’ undoing.

However, he was defiant about what is coming, believing it is not too late for the team to turn a corner.

“It is only as hard as we make it,” said Webster. “We are actually in control of this, we are the ones beating ourselves at the moment. A day in rugby league is a long time, let alone a week. If we play our best football, let’s see where that takes us.”

Webster agreed they would be viewed as massive underdogs but was unconcerned.

“No one has given us a chance since day one, we are used to that,” he said. “We believe what we can do in that dressing room. Back home all our fans believe it. We are going to have a full house at Mt Smart and we believe in ourselves.”

Co-captain Fisher-Harris agreed with that sentiment.

“It’s a new competition,” said Fisher-Harris. “No one really respects us or gives us any hope and I actually love that.”

Michael Burgess has been a Sports Journalist for the New Zealand Herald since 2005, covering the Olympics, Fifa World Cups, and America’s Cup campaigns. He is a co-host of the Big League podcast.