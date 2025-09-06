The Warriors will avoid a scheduling clash with the All Blacks next week.
The Auckland club are set to play just their third home finals match in almost two decades next weekend, after the 2023 clash with Newcastle and the unforgettable win over the Roosters in 2008.
After finishing sixthin the regular season – following the 27-26 loss to Manly on Friday night – they will face either the Panthers or the Roosters in week one of the playoffs. The All Blacks are also in action next weekend, with the second Rugby Championship test against the Springboks in Wellington on Saturday night (7.05pm), off the back of tonight’s sold-out clash at Eden Park.
Historically, the NRL haven’t always considered the placement of other sports, generally being more focused on the Australian market and their broadcasting. But the Warriors have acted proactively in this case to avoid a clash, which wouldn’t be ideal for either code.
The Herald understands there were conversations between chief executive Cameron George and senior NRL officials last week, in the case of a hypothetical home final in the first week. George is believed to have expressed a preference for the Sunday evening timeslot (6.05pm), with Friday night as a back-up.
However, Friday night would be difficult – given they are usually staged at 8pm Australian time during the playoffs (to suit local television). The early Saturday option (6.05pm NZT) is also off the table, as it would be too close to the All Blacks encounter.
There’s an awareness that most of the nation will be interested in both, which is why the Sunday option makes the most sense. The opponent is likely to be Penrith, unless they slip up against the Dragons on Saturday.
There were also more costly injuries, especially with Rocco Berry – which will expose another centre vacuum – though Andrew Webster indicated that youngster Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, who left the field in the second half with a shoulder issue, would be a chance for next week.
“When we were playing well, it looked like we could go on and win the game,” said Webster. “When we weren’t going well, it didn’t look like it was going to be good. We kept throwing punches all the way through but they just weren’t the right ones at times.”
In a crazy start to Friday’s match, James Fisher-Harris scored the fastest try in NRL history – just nine seconds in – after Manly made a mess of the kick-off – but played it down, in typical fashion.
“It was luck of the bounce,” said Fisher-Harris. “Right place, right time.”
But Webster said the failure to make the most of that good fortune, as Manly dominated the rest of the first quarter, was part of the Warriors’ undoing.
However, he was defiant about what is coming, believing it is not too late for the team to turn a corner.
“It is only as hard as we make it,” said Webster. “We are actually in control of this, we are the ones beating ourselves at the moment. A day in rugby league is a long time, let alone a week. If we play our best football, let’s see where that takes us.”
Webster agreed they would be viewed as massive underdogs but was unconcerned.
“No one has given us a chance since day one, we are used to that,” he said. “We believe what we can do in that dressing room. Back home all our fans believe it. We are going to have a full house at Mt Smart and we believe in ourselves.”