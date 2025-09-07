The NZ Warriors have crawled to the end of the regular NRL season, losing to Manly last night. Video / Sky Sports

Warriors and All Blacks games set to clash after NRL schedules home final for Saturday night

Sporting fans across New Zealand will have a difficult decision to make on Saturday, with the Warriors’ opening NRL finals game set to clash with the All Blacks’ Rugby Championship test.

It comes after the Herald reported it was understood there were conversations between Warriors chief executive Cameron George and senior NRL officials last week in the case of a hypothetical home final in the first week.

It’s believed George expressed a preference for the Sunday evening timeslot (6.05pm), with Friday night as a back-up.

But the NRL’s schedule for week one of the finals – released on Sunday night – will see the Warriors host four-time defending champions the Penrith Panthers at Auckland’s Go Media Stadium at 6.05pm on Saturday.

The All Blacks meanwhile will kick off their rematch against the Springboks an hour later at 7.05pm in Wellington.