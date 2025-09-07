Historically, the NRL haven’t always considered the placement of other sports, generally being more focused on the Australian market and their broadcasting.
The Warriors finished the NRL regular season in sixth place after a far from emphatic display against the Manly Sea Eagles in round 27, losing 27-26. They face the Panthers in a must-win home game if they wish to advance to the semifinals, where they would face a top-four side.
It will be just the third home finals match in almost two decades for the Auckland-based NRL side, after the 2023 clash with Newcastle and the unforgettable win over the Roosters in 2008.
“More than four million people attended Premiership matches in the regular season and close to 150 million people watched live across the country, making this another record season for the NRL,” NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said on Sunday night.
“The finals will be unpredictable and the race for Premiership glory is wide open.”
The All Blacks bested the Springboks 24-17 in Auckland on Saturday night in front of a sold-out Eden Park crowd – extending their unbeaten streak at the fortress to 51 tests.
NRL Playoffs schedule - Week one
Friday, September 12
Qualifying final – Melbourne Storm (2nd) v Canterbury Bulldogs (3rd), 9.50pm (NZT), AAMI Park
Saturday, September 13
Elimination final – NZ Warriors (6th) v Penrith Panthers (7th), 6.05pm (NZT), Go Media Stadium
Elimination final – Cronulla Sharks (5th) v Sydney Roosters (8th), 9.50pm (NZT), Sharks Stadium
Sunday, September 14
Qualifying final – Canberra Raiders (1st) v Brisbane Broncos (4th), 6.05pm (NZT), GIO Stadium