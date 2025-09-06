Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

All Blacks v Springboks: Fortress preserved as Scott Robertson’s side outlast South Africa at Eden Park

Liam Napier
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The All Blacks beat the Springboks 24-17 at Eden Park on Saturday night. Video / Sky Sport
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All Blacks 24

Springboks 17

By Liam Napier at Eden Park

Fortress Eden Park preserved. Ardie Savea’s century celebrated. Job done, with some serious jitters, for Scott Robertson’s All Blacks.

Fuelled by their first loss in Argentina and resuming the game’s greatest rivalry, the All Blacks embraced this emotive

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save