All Blacks v Springboks: Injuries force changes for Wellington rematch against South Africa

Liam Napier
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

All Blacks Assistant Coach Jason Ryan speaks after victory against Springboks. Video / NZ Herald
Job half done for the All Blacks.

As the satisfaction subsides from defending their fortress and attention turns to recovering for the rematch with the Springboks in Wellington, the All Blacks know they must rebuild the ruthless edge that set the tone for the 24-17 victory at Eden Park.

After

Save