All Blacks v Springboks: Eden Park victory signals dawn of new era for Scott Robertson

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The All Blacks beat the Springboks 24-17 at Eden Park on Saturday night. Video / Sky Sport
Opinion by Gregor Paul
Rugby analyst and feature writer
THE FACTS

  • The All Blacks secured their 51st consecutive win at Eden Park with a resilient performance against South Africa.
  • Ardie Savea’s match-winning turnover and strong defensive effort in the last 20 minutes were crucial.
  • Head coach Scott Robertson’s team demonstrated thorough preparation and tactical prowess, boosting their confidence and self-belief.

There have certainly been prettier and more emphatic performances in the All Blacks ongoing winning streak at Eden Park, but victory No 51 can stand company with any of the others for the depth of its resilience, commitment, doggedness and sheer desire to get the job done.

The

