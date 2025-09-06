Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All Blacks v Springboks: World media reacts as Eden Park record kept intact

NZ Herald
6 mins to read

The All Blacks beat the Springboks 24-17 at Eden Park on Saturday night. Video / Sky Sport
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

How the world’s media reacted to the All Blacks 24-17 victory over South Africa at Eden Park.

All Blacks ‘below their best’

SA Rugby Mag

The All Blacks extended their unbeaten run at Eden Park to 51 matches with a hard-fought win against the Springboks on Saturday.

The 24-17 victory

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save