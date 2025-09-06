13. Billy Proctor - 6

A quick thinking kick ahead put the Boks under pressure early. Kept his opposite at bay for most of the test. Mixed night though with a few errors creeping in.

12. Jordie Barrett - 7

Seemed to take plenty of hits (shades of 2023 final). Missed a penalty (again Paris memories). Was pinged for obstruction which seemed harsh. Made a line break on a night they were rare and finished with 12 tackles.

11. Rieko Ioane - 5

A fairly quiet night on attack but made one crucial try saver right on the line to deny the Boks.

10. Beauden Barrett - 7

Crafty kick to create the opening try for Narawa. Almost made as many carries as kicks in the end. The constant high kicking doesn’t really suit his game. A brilliant 50-22. Great assist for Tupaea. Solid outing.

9. Finlay Christie - 7

Was under the spotlight being next halfback off the rank and spent a lot of the test box kicking with mixed success. A few loose passes but held is own under plenty of pressure from the Boks.

8. Wallace Sititi - 8

Back in the starting lineup and made an immediate impact. Plenty of Boks will be wearing Sititi-shaped bruises tomorrow. Set-up the Jordan try with lineout win a deft inside pass. Several strong runs and big work around the ruck.

7. Ardie Savea - 9

What a way to celebrate his 100th test with the key turnover penalty in the dying stages. Stepped up in the final quarter with a huge defensive effort. Finished with 11 tackles and 10 runs. Won two turnovers.

6. Simon Parker - 8

Another great showing in his second test. Started strong with some big early tackles and disrupted South Africa maul to force a turnover. Won a key penalty. Finished the test as the top tackler with 14.

5. Tupou Vaa’i - 9

Changed position to lock and was one of the best on the field, especially in the first half. Was a constant lineout threat on the Boks throw and was the All Blacks go-to man. Was massive around the field. Finished the test with 11 tackles, however he did miss six. Made two turnovers as well.

4. Scott Barrett - 7

Got stronger as the test went on. After dropping a lineout on back of penalty kick for touch he bounced but with two big lineout steals. A typical workhorse around the field. Made 11 tackles.

3. Fletcher Newell - 7

Another impressive performance showing he deserves the starting role. Finished with five tackles. Decent around the field. Won a key scrum penalty in own territory.

2. Codie Taylor - 7

Head knock going for tackle on Pieter-Steph du Toit which ended his night early, off after 31 minutes. Strong showing around the field up until that moment, however lineout had been pinched a few times.

1. Ethan de Groot - 8

Big first half effort. Made seven tackles. Was right to question referee scrum guesswork before the test. Off at halftime.

Substitutes:

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho - 6

Needed to step up replacing Taylor early and put in a big shift. The odd lineout error. Finished with 12 tackles in 49 minutes.

17. Tamaiti Williams - 2

The pack went backwards when he and Lomax came on, embarrassingly so.

18. Tyrel Lomax - 2

Very rare to see an All Blacks scrum go so far backwards. Sure there were six other guys in the scrum but Williams and Lomax wear it.

19. Fabian Holland - 4

Beaten for Boks try when Cobus Reinach went over. Didn’t make a huge impact off the bench

20. Du’Plessis Kirifi - 4

Harshly penalised after earning a turnover. Was on and off and on again.

21. Kyle Preston - 5

Good closing effort. Worth another go off the bench.

22. Quinn Tupaea - 6

Great finish to score among some staunch Springboks tackles.

23. Damian McKenzie - 7

Great under high ball. Didn’t jump for one which almost proved costly. Strong off the tee.