All Blacks v Springboks player ratings: How Scott Robertson’s side rated

Cameron McMillan
By
Deputy Head of Sport·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The All Blacks beat the Springboks 24-17 at Eden Park on Saturday night. Video / Sky Sport
How the All Blacks rated in their 24-17 win over the Springboks.

15. Will Jordan - 7

Hit the perfect line to run in for another test try. Shifted to the wing early with Narawa going off but still came looking for the ball finishing with six carries and beating

