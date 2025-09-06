13. Billy Proctor - 6
A quick thinking kick ahead put the Boks under pressure early. Kept his opposite at bay for most of the test. Mixed night though with a few errors creeping in.
12. Jordie Barrett - 7
Seemed to take plenty of hits (shades of 2023 final). Missed a penalty (again Paris memories). Was pinged for obstruction which seemed harsh. Made a line break on a night they were rare and finished with 12 tackles.
11. Rieko Ioane - 5
A fairly quiet night on attack but made one crucial try saver right on the line to deny the Boks.
10. Beauden Barrett - 7
Crafty kick to create the opening try for Narawa. Almost made as many carries as kicks in the end. The constant high kicking doesn’t really suit his game. A brilliant 50-22. Great assist for Tupaea. Solid outing.
9. Finlay Christie - 7
Was under the spotlight being next halfback off the rank and spent a lot of the test box kicking with mixed success. A few loose passes but held is own under plenty of pressure from the Boks.
8. Wallace Sititi - 8
Back in the starting lineup and made an immediate impact. Plenty of Boks will be wearing Sititi-shaped bruises tomorrow. Set-up the Jordan try with lineout win a deft inside pass. Several strong runs and big work around the ruck.
7. Ardie Savea - 9
What a way to celebrate his 100th test with the key turnover penalty in the dying stages. Stepped up in the final quarter with a huge defensive effort. Finished with 11 tackles and 10 runs. Won two turnovers.
6. Simon Parker - 8
Another great showing in his second test. Started strong with some big early tackles and disrupted South Africa maul to force a turnover. Won a key penalty. Finished the test as the top tackler with 14.
5. Tupou Vaa’i - 9
Changed position to lock and was one of the best on the field, especially in the first half. Was a constant lineout threat on the Boks throw and was the All Blacks go-to man. Was massive around the field. Finished the test with 11 tackles, however he did miss six. Made two turnovers as well.
4. Scott Barrett - 7
Got stronger as the test went on. After dropping a lineout on back of penalty kick for touch he bounced but with two big lineout steals. A typical workhorse around the field. Made 11 tackles.
3. Fletcher Newell - 7
Another impressive performance showing he deserves the starting role. Finished with five tackles. Decent around the field. Won a key scrum penalty in own territory.
2. Codie Taylor - 7
Head knock going for tackle on Pieter-Steph du Toit which ended his night early, off after 31 minutes. Strong showing around the field up until that moment, however lineout had been pinched a few times.
1. Ethan de Groot - 8
Big first half effort. Made seven tackles. Was right to question referee scrum guesswork before the test. Off at halftime.
Substitutes:
16. Samisoni Taukei’aho - 6
Needed to step up replacing Taylor early and put in a big shift. The odd lineout error. Finished with 12 tackles in 49 minutes.
17. Tamaiti Williams - 2
The pack went backwards when he and Lomax came on, embarrassingly so.
18. Tyrel Lomax - 2
Very rare to see an All Blacks scrum go so far backwards. Sure there were six other guys in the scrum but Williams and Lomax wear it.
19. Fabian Holland - 4
Beaten for Boks try when Cobus Reinach went over. Didn’t make a huge impact off the bench
20. Du’Plessis Kirifi - 4
Harshly penalised after earning a turnover. Was on and off and on again.
21. Kyle Preston - 5
Good closing effort. Worth another go off the bench.
22. Quinn Tupaea - 6
Great finish to score among some staunch Springboks tackles.
23. Damian McKenzie - 7
Great under high ball. Didn’t jump for one which almost proved costly. Strong off the tee.