Follow the action as the All Blacks put their 50-test unbeaten record at Eden Park on the line against South Africa.

Listen to live commentary with Newstalk ZB’s Elliott Smith below.

Load more

Match Preview

All Blacks v South Africa, Rugby Championship, 7.05pm, Saturday, Eden Park, Auckland

It’s world No 1 v No 2, a repeat of the World Cup final, two of the great sporting rivals squaring off once again. It might just be the biggest test for the All Blacks this year.

Scott Robertson’s side look to continue a proud record at Eden Park stretching back to 1994 while also needing to bounce back from a defeat to Argentina. They’ll need to defuse Rassie Erasmus’ bomb squad and end a losing run of four straight against the Boks. The last time they beat the All Blacks in five straight tests? 1949. The last time they won at Eden Park? 1937.

The Springboks haven’t played at Eden Park since 2013, on that day current captain Siya Kolisi came off the bench for his fifth test and first defeat. South Africa have played in Auckland since however, losing at Go Media Stadium in 2023 (35-20) and North Harbour Stadium (57-0) in 2017 making it 10 straight defeats in the city.

All Blacks v South Africa line-ups

All Blacks side:

1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Fletcher Newell, 4. Scott Barrett (Captain), 5. Tupou Vaa’i, 6. Simon Parker, 7. Ardie Savea (Vice-Captain), 8. Wallace Sititi, 9. Finlay Christie, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Rieko Ioane, 12. Jordie Barrett, (Vice-Captain), 13. Billy Proctor, 14. Emoni Narawa, 15. Will Jordan.

Substitutes: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17. Tamaiti Williams, 18. Tyrel Lomax, 19. Fabian Holland, 20. Du’Plessis Kirifi, 21. Kyle Preston, 22. Quinn Tupaea, 23. Damian McKenzie.

South Africa side:

1. Ox Nche, 2. Malcolm Marx, 3. Thomas du Toit, 4. Eben Etzebeth, 5. Ruan Nortje, 6. Marco van Staden, 7. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8. Siya Kolisi, 9. Grant Williams, 10. Handre Pollard, 11. Canan Moodie, 12. Damian de Allende, 13. Jesse Kriel (Captain), 14. Cheslin Kolbe, 15. Willie Le Roux.

Substitutes: 16. Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17. Boan Venter, 18. Wilco Louw, 19. Lood de Jager, 20. Kwagga Smith, 21. Cobus Reinach, 22. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 23. Ethan Hooker.

All Blacks v South Africa history

Played – 108

All Blacks won – 62

South Africa won – 42

Draws – 4

All Blacks points scored – 2235

South Africa points scored – 1789

Form guide (past five tests)

All Blacks: L, W, W, W, W

South Africa: W, L, W, W, W

All Blacks v South Africa referee

Englishman Karl Dickson is in charge of Saturday’s test with Nika Amashukeli and Jordan Way the assistant referees and Brett Cronan the TV match official. It’s the first time Dickson has refereed this fixture. The All Blacks have a 4-0 record in tests with Dickson as referee, while South Africa are 2-1 with their only defeat in Ireland.

All Blacks v South Africa TAB odds

All Blacks: $1.55 Draw: $21 South Africa: $2.45

All Blacks Rugby Championship schedule

August 16, 9.10am – All Blacks 41 Argentina 24, Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, Cordoba

August 23, 9.10am – All Blacks 23 Argentina 29, Velez Sarsfield Stadium, Buenos Aires

Saturday, September 6, 7.05pm – All Blacks v South Africa, Eden Park, Auckland

Saturday, September 13, 7.05pm – All Blacks v South Africa, Sky Stadium, Wellington

Saturday, September 27, 5.05pm – All Blacks v Australia, Eden Park, Auckland

Saturday, October 4, 10.45pm – All Blacks v Australia, Perth

All Blacks v South Africa – how to follow the action

For live commentary of All Blacks v South Africa, join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio.

Plus the Alternative Commentary Collective will be providing commentary on their iHeartRadio stream.

You can watch the game on Sky Sport 1 and it will be livestreaming on Sky Sport Now.

You can also find live updates at nzherald.co.nz.