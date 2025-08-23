Advertisement
All Blacks v Argentina: Los Pumas beat NZ for first time on home soil

Liam Napier
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Los Pumas have scored a victory over the All Blacks in Argentina, 29-23. Video / Sky Sport
All Blacks 23

Argentina 29

By Liam Napier in Buenos Aires

History for Los Pumas. Felipe Contepomi’s side broke their glass ceiling by stunning the erratic All Blacks on home soil for the first time.

Argentina had beaten the All Blacks three times in the last five years but

