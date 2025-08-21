On the bench, prop Tamaiti Williams and loose forward Wallace Sititi are in line to return from injury, with Ollie Norris and Samipeni Finau out of the squad. Lock Josh Lord and midfielder Quinn Tupaea have replaced Patrick Tuipulotu and Anton Lienert-Brown respectively, with the pair returning to New Zealand due to injury.

“All of the players who have come into the squad have worked really hard and earned their place at training and it’s great to have Tamaiti and Wallace back in the mix. Our bench will bring energy and impact to the battle,” Robertson said.

The clash will see hooker Codie Taylor become the 14th All Black to reach 100 test caps, having made his debut against Argentina in 2015.

Parker, on the other hand, is the latest player set to debut this year, joining Norris, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Fabian Holland, Christian Lio-Willie, Timoci Tavatavanawai and Brodie McAlister.

“Codie is a great All Black. He carries a huge amount of mana in our group and it’s important we put out a performance that makes him and his whānau proud in his 100th test,” Robertson said.

“The way he carries himself and the example he sets are testament to him as a person and he will front this week in the same way he has for the past 99 tests.

“Equally, it’s a special day for Simon and his family. He’s earned his selection through performance and consistency. He’s a big, physical man, and he’s ready to make an impact.”

All Blacks squad to face Argentina

1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Fletcher Newell, 4. Scott Barrett (C), 5. Fabian Holland, 6. Tupou Vaa’i, 7. Ardie Savea, 8. Simon Parker, 9. Cortez Ratima, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Rieko Ioane, 12. Jordie Barrett, 13. Billy Proctor, 14. Sevu Reece, 15. Will Jordan.

Reserves: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17. Tamaiti Williams, 18. Pasilio Tosi, 19. Josh Lord, 20. Wallace Sititi, 21. Finlay Christie, 22. Quinn Tupaea, 23. Damian McKenzie.

Simon Parker - all you need to know

Position: Loose forward

Born: May 6, 2000

Weight: 119kg

Height: 1.97m

Province: Northland

Super Rugby Pacific: Chiefs

Loose forward Parker is hard to miss at 197cm tall and 119kg and has been making a big impact on the field in recent seasons. A product of St Peter’s School in Cambridge, where he boarded with fellow All Black Cam Roigard, Parker was a member of the New Zealand Secondary Schools squad before being selected to the New Zealand Under 20 team in 2019.

A Chiefs representative since 2020, he has represented Waikato and most recently the Northland Taniwha in the Bunnings NPC and was a member of the All Blacks XV in 2024.

What Scott Robertson said when naming Parker in Rugby Championship squad: “Simon Parker had an impressive Super Rugby season with the Chiefs and brings a valuable skill set and physicality that we are looking forward to working with. He has the ability to play blindside or No. 8 and has gained experience in a number of New Zealand representative teams, so we believe he is ready for the step up.

“Just like his accuracy, he’s a big man that’s physical, but he’s really accurate and he’s intimidating.”

