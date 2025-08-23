“The ability for him to be a lineout jumper, ball carrier, play on the edge or the middle of the field. It’s a really good balance for us.

“In the last two weeks, he’s trained really well. He’s ready for it. We’re looking forward to him showing us what he’s got. It’s a good forward pack in front of him.”

Indeed, it is. While the All Blacks‘ starting forward pack (922kg) doesn’t outweigh their 950kg counterparts who featured against Japan last year, the hefty bench tips the collective scales around 1539kg to mark them the heaviest forwards to take the field under Robertson.

Tamaiti Williams’ return allows the All Blacks to unleash two (Pasilio Tosi the other) 140kg powerhouse props from the bench. Replacement hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho, who scored two tries from the maul last week, tips the scales at 123kg to give the All Blacks one of the world’s biggest front rows when they enter the fray.

The All Blacks beat Argentina in Cordoba to open their Rugby Championship campaign. Photo / Photosport

Starting props Fletcher Newell (121kg) and Ethan de Groot (122kg) are no shrinking violets. Fabian Holland (124kg) is a man mountain and Tupou Vaa’i’s ongoing switch from lock to blindside (118kg) further bolsters the sizable theme.

In comparison, All Blacks captain Scott Barrett (111kg), Josh Lord (112kg), Wallace Sititi (113kg), Codie Taylor (108kg) and Ardie Savea (99kg) seem lightweight.

Robertson’s All Blacks have a clear strategy to embrace physically dominant men in their forward pack but it’s not solely a big is best policy.

With Parker and Holland designated to throw their imposing frames into cleaning rucks, the likes of Savea, Vaa’i and Sititi should be freed up to showcase their range of skill in the wider channels.

“Big is not a prerequisite but it helps,” Robertson said. “You have to have the ability to still play fast. You can be a big man but you need those soft skills too.

“If you’re going to be small, be extremely quick and have your own unique traits. Ardie is not a big man but he is extremely powerful, explosive and he anticipates the game really well.

“Impact and accuracy is just as important as size. It’s the balance of the two. They’re starting to get more experience. Pasi is one we’ve picked up and raised a few eyebrows but they’ve started to realise why. He’s a big man and getting better at his craft.”

Williams and Sititi’s returns off the bench this week are prime examples of the complementary power, ball skill and athletic abilities Robertson desires from his forwards.

“Some big bodies,” Robertson said. “They’ve worked hard to time their comebacks for this opportunity. If you look at the entirety of the Rugby Championship, getting them back for this match is really important. They’re chomping, they’re keen, they’re very good test footballers so we’re very pleased to have them back.”

Parker’s introduction continues to grow the versatility among the stacked loose forward ranks. While he debuts at No 8, Parker is expected to gravitate more towards blindside with Sititi, once he completes his return this weekend, likely to regain starting duties at the back of the scrum.

In Sititi, Parker, Savea and Vaa’i the All Blacks boast a growing stable of loose forwards capable of playing multiple roles.

“When squads start to get smaller around World Cups, you need that depth and versatility.”

Robertson celebrated his 51st birthday on Thursday with a steak and malbec dinner but before trekking home to confront the Springboks in two headline tests, there’s only one present he wants.

“With the dates and time changes, you get wishes from home and then today from the team. Now we can concentrate on the game. I haven’t got much of a sweet tooth so the cake hasn’t been touched. The performance is really what you want as a coach and a team. We’ve put a lot of effort in this week.

“Last week the game went back into the balance there for a little while. They’re a great attacking squad. The story of having matches back-to-back is you get a chance to respond. We expect that from them. It’ll be a helluva match.”

Liam Napier is a Senior Sports Journalist and Rugby Correspondent for the New Zealand Herald. He is a co-host of the Rugby Direct podcast.