Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All Blacks v Argentina Rugby Championship second test: Line-ups, kickoff times, how to watch – all you need to know

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

All Blacks assistant coach Tamati Ellison discusses how to confront the Pumas Video / NZ Herald
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All Blacks v Argentina, Rugby Championship, 9.15am, Sunday, Vélez Sarsfield Stadium, Buenos Aires

Scott Robertson’s side look to make it two from two in their Rugby Championship campaign following their opening 41-24 win in Cordoba. The All Blacks have never lost in Argentina, having played 15 tests with 14 wins

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save