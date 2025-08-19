Argentina won - 3

Draws - 1

All Blacks points scored - 1547

Argentina points scored - 578

All Blacks’ record in Argentina

1985 - All Blacks 33 Argentina 20, Buenos Aires

1985 - All Blacks 21 Argentina 21, Buenos Aires

1991 - All Blacks 28 Argentina 14, Buenos Aires

1991 - All Blacks 36 Argentina 6, Buenos Aires

2001 - All Blacks 24 Argentina 20, Buenos Aires

2006 - All Blacks 25 Argentina 19, Buenos Aires

2012 - All Blacks 54 Argentina 15, La Plata

2013 - All Blacks 33 Argentina 15, La Plata

2014 - All Blacks 34 Argentina 13, La Plata

2016 - All Blacks 36 Argentina 17, Buenos Aires

2017 - All Blacks 36 Argentina 10, Buenos Aires

2018 - All Blacks 35 Argentina 17, Buenos Aires

2019 - All Blacks 20 Argentina 16, Buenos Aires

2023 - All Blacks 41 Argentina 12, Mendoza

2025 - All Blacks 41 Argentina 24, Cordoba

Beauden Barrett lends vocal support to the forwards during a scrum against Argentina. Photo / SmartFrame

All Blacks v Argentina line-ups

All Blacks side:

Named Friday, 7.30am

Argentina side:

Named Friday morning

Form guide (past five tests)

All Blacks: W, W, W, W, W

Argentina: L, W, L, L, W

All Blacks v Argentina - last time they met in Buenos Aires

All Blacks 20 Argentina 16, 2019

The All Blacks survived their first test of the year with a victory which could easily have been a defeat and perhaps should have been.

At the end they were clinging on at Estadio Jose Amalfitani and greeted referee Angus Gardner’s final whistle with huge relief after escaping two attacking lineouts in the final seconds. The Pumas were left to rue their missed opportunity for, at the time, they had never beaten the All Blacks.

The lack of quality and experience in an All Blacks side missing Crusaders players, showed in the second half as the visitors were held scoreless.

Luke Jacobson, Atu Moli, and Braydon Ennor all made their test debuts.

All Blacks 20 (Ngani Laumape, Brodie Retallick tries; Beauden Barrett 2 cons, 2 pens)

Argentina 16 (Emiliano Boffelli try; Nicolas Sanchez 2 pens, con, Boffelli pen)

Halftime: 20-9

All Blacks v Argentina referee

Aussie Nic Berry is referee for the second Rugby Championship test between the All Blacks and Argentina. The All Blacks have a 6-1-1 record under Berry, the one defeat being to Australia during the 2020 Tri Nations. He was last in charge for the season opener against France in Dunedin. Berry has been referee for three clashes between New Zealand and Argentina, all heavy wins for the All Blacks (53-3, 39-0, 38-0).

All Blacks to play 100 tests

Codie Taylor currently sits on 99 tests and would become the 14th All Black to reach the 100-test milestone should he be named in the squad for the second test against Argentina. The last player to reach 100 was Sam Cane.

Most capped All Blacks

Sam Whitelock 153

Richie McCaw 148

Beauden Barrett 137

Keven Mealamu 132

Kieran Read 127

Aaron Smith 125

Tony Woodcock 118

Dan Carter 112

Brodie Retallick 109

Owen Franks 108

Sam Cane 104

Ma’a Nonu 103

Mils Muliaina 100

Codie Taylor 99

All Blacks v Argentina TAB odds

All Blacks: $1.27 Draw: $21 Argentina: $3.60

All Blacks Rugby Championship schedule

August 16, 9.10am - All Blacks 41 Argentina 24, Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, Cordoba

August 23, 9.10am - All Blacks v Argentina, Velez Sarsfield Stadium, Buenos Aires

Saturday, September 6, 7.05pm – All Blacks v South Africa, Eden Park, Auckland

Saturday, September 13, 7.05pm – All Blacks v South Africa, Sky Stadium, Wellington

Saturday, September 27, 5.05pm – All Blacks v Australia, Eden Park, Auckland

Saturday, October 4, 10.45pm – All Blacks v Australia, Perth

All Blacks v Argentina - how to follow the action

For live commentary of All Blacks v Argentina, join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio.

Plus the Alternative Commentary Collective will be providing commentary on their iHeartRadio stream.

You can watch the game on Sky Sport 1 and it will be livestreaming on Sky Sport Now.

You can also find live updates at nzherald.co.nz.