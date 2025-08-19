All Blacks v Argentina, Rugby Championship, 9.15am, Sunday, Vélez Sarsfield Stadium, Buenos Aires
Scott Robertson’s side look to make it two from two in their Rugby Championship campaign following their opening 41-24 win in Cordoba. The All Blacks have never lost in Argentina, having played 15 tests with 14 winsand one draw. It’s been six years since they have played in Buenos Aires.
The All Blacks survived their first test of the year with a victory which could easily have been a defeat and perhaps should have been.
At the end they were clinging on at Estadio Jose Amalfitani and greeted referee Angus Gardner’s final whistle with huge relief after escaping two attacking lineouts in the final seconds. The Pumas were left to rue their missed opportunity for, at the time, they had never beaten the All Blacks.
The lack of quality and experience in an All Blacks side missing Crusaders players, showed in the second half as the visitors were held scoreless.
Luke Jacobson, Atu Moli, and Braydon Ennor all made their test debuts.
Aussie Nic Berry is referee for the second Rugby Championship test between the All Blacks and Argentina. The All Blacks have a 6-1-1 record under Berry, the one defeat being to Australia during the 2020 Tri Nations. He was last in charge for the season opener against France in Dunedin. Berry has been referee for three clashes between New Zealand and Argentina, all heavy wins for the All Blacks (53-3, 39-0, 38-0).
All Blacks to play 100 tests
Codie Taylor currently sits on 99 tests and would become the 14th All Black to reach the 100-test milestone should he be named in the squad for the second test against Argentina. The last player to reach 100 was Sam Cane.