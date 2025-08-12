Within that context, then, there are a few questions that look difficult to answer ahead of the 23-man All Blacks squad to be named on Friday morning (NZT) to face the Pumas.

Time for Timoci?

What will become of Timoci Tavatavanawai? The nuggety midfielder and turnover specialist has had little game time so far and seems to be in a direct tussle with Quinn Tupaea as back-up to Jordie Barrett at second five-eighths.

Tupaea has had an excellent season as well, but at some stage the All Blacks will have to start Tavatavanawai to see if he can make the jump to the next level. The Pumas, with their swarming defence, might be a good side against whom to try him out.

Bomb squad?

Will Scott Robertson and co countenance a 6-2 split on the bench? The All Blacks have previously ignored the trend initiated by the Springboks but the rules of the game lend themselves to this tactic and there is some speculation it could be worthwhile.

If so, who would be the two backs reserves? Normally, a halfback claims one spot and a utility player the other – but it doesn’t have to be that way. Damian McKenzie or Leroy Carter can cover halfback, leaving space for someone else to cover midfield and wing (the All Blacks have multiple cover at fullback already with McKenzie and Jordie and Beauden Barrett, which may rule out Ruben Love in this context). Carter and Emoni Narawa have both played centre in first-class rugby and Tavatavanawai can also play on the wing – though you worry a bit about his pace at this level.

Overall, that 6-2 scenario looks unlikely just yet and might not be trialled until Leicester Fainga’anuku is back in the All Blacks squad. He’s been playing midfield in France and, on the evidence of his games for Tasman in the NPC thus far, he seems about half-an-axe-handle broader than he was when he left – great for power, not so much for speed. However, he could be a key component in any 6-2 split strategy.

The return of Leicester Fainga'anuku to the All Blacks introduces new options for Scott Robertson. Photo / Photosport

Half-hearted?

Will the All Blacks start the experienced Finlay Christie on the bench against the Pumas or will it be Kyle Preston, in as injury cover? With the new laws protecting the halfbacks a little more, it may be a good time to trial Preston at the intense start of a test match, with Christie (whose abilities the selectors know well) on the bench.

Just winging it?

The other big question remains around the All Blacks wingers. For various reasons, none of Rieko Ioane, Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece and Narawa have definitively claimed a “must-have” position in the top team. The door is open for the incumbents to deliver or for hopefuls to be given a shot – such as Carter, the injured Caleb Tangitau, Tavatavanawai, the Chiefs’ new acquisition Kyren Taumoefolau and maybe even Highlanders and Taranaki fullback/winger Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Hurricanes wing Kini Naholo will also come back into calculations once he has recovered from his serious ACL injury but – and it’s a big but – one of the missing elements in Robertson’s cache of wings is outright speed. Most of the wings in favour right now are power wingers and fair enough – that also suits the laws and flow of the game right now. However, at the top level, that extra boost of speed can be a game-breaker. Ioane is the exception to the power wingers with his pace, but he has yet to hit his straps and, if that doesn’t change, a new player or players could be introduced.

Reece has already been shown up for speed at this level; Carter, Tangitau and Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens all have pace and the required high-ball skills. Clarke, Narawa, Fainga’anuku, Tavatavanawai and Naholo are none of them slow, of course – but all fit more into the power-winger category, so it’s not difficult to see that Robertson’s 4-4-4 project (four contenders for each All Blacks position) may yet encompass more players who wear the wing numbers of 11 and 14.

Central loop

Finally, this series may ascertain which of Anton Lienert-Brown and Billy Proctor is the All Blacks’ preferred centre right now. Lienert-Brown, now 30, has the experience but a raft of injuries lately and needs game time. Proctor is the future and has a touch of the Conrad Smiths about him in terms of his distribution – but also hasn’t yet turned in a performance that makes the No 13 jersey his. Fainga’anuku may come into the discussion on the All Blacks’ end-of-year tour, or maybe even earlier if injury intervenes.

All Blacks v Argentina – 9.15am, Sunday

For live commentary join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio. Or catch the ACC commentary on their iHeartRadio stream.

Live updates: nzherald.co.nz.