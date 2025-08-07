Advertisement
Richie Mo’unga’s return to All Blacks forces Robertson into juggling act with Rugby World Cup plans – Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald
Richie Mo'unga is set to return and be available for the All Blacks again. Photo / Photosport

Gregor Paul
Opinion by Gregor Paul
Rugby analyst and feature writer
THE FACTS

  • Richie Mo’unga’s return boosts Scott Robertson’s 4-4-4 project, aiming for four World Cup wins with four options.
  • Robertson now has Beauden Barrett, Mo’unga and Damian McKenzie as experienced No 10 options.
  • Managing competition and expectations among the players will be Robertson’s biggest challenge.

By agreeing to come home next year and hang around until the World Cup, Richie Mo’unga has given Scott Robertson’s 4-4-4 project an almighty boost.

The All Blacks head coach has hit on this idea that during his four-year tenure, in order to win a fourth World Cup,

