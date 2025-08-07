Richie Mo'unga returns to rugby in New Zealand from July next year. Photo Photosport

The short-term nature of Mo’unga’s commitment to New Zealand rugby has ruled him ineligible for an exemption to be fast-tracked straight into the All Blacks.

While the All Blacks host three fixtures next July and then tour South Africa for six weeks in a series dubbed rugby’s greatest rivalry, which includes four tests against the Springboks (one at a neutral venue likely to be Twickenham), Mo’unga will return from Japan to play provincial rugby with Canterbury.

Had he signed a longer-term contract stretching beyond the 2027 World Cup, the New Zealand Rugby board would have signed off on him joining the All Blacks immediately.

Three seasons in Japan, and a brief return home, leaves Mo’unga without claims to a long-service exemption.

While many senior All Blacks enjoy lucrative sabbatical stints, these are granted for six months and alongside long-term commitments to not just the national team but Super Rugby.

Allowing Mo’unga an exemption jarred against those criteria.

The situation gives Mo’unga a maximum of 13 tests – and the 2027 Super Rugby Pacific season with the Crusaders – to push his case to regain the starting All Blacks reins.

Mo’unga will next be available for the two Bledisloe Cup tests in October 2026, before the All Blacks embark on what is expected to be the first Nations Championship (three tests in the northern hemisphere, plus the finals weekend).

In the 2027 World Cup year, the All Blacks are scheduled for a full Rugby Championship campaign that will mirror this year’s tournament (two tests in Argentina, two at home against the Springboks and two Bledisloe battles) before the likelihood of staging one warm-up fixture prior to travelling to Australia for the global showpiece.

Mo’unga is unlikely to feature in all 13 of those tests. And, with Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie demanding game time, too, it’s feasible Mo’unga’s starting opportunities for the All Blacks before the World Cup will be limited to single digits.

Is that enough time to regain the mantle he held at the last World Cup? Possibly, but his claims will also be affected by the All Blacks’ progress, or lack of, between now and October 2026.

While Mo’unga has led Toshiba to successive League One titles in Japan, the expectation, based on numerous All Blacks returning from the same competition, is he will need time to adjust to the reduced time and space after three years away from the test scene.

Mo’unga, though, is Robertson’s man. The pair formed a tight-knit relationship, with Robertson labelling Mo’unga his quarterback, as the Crusaders collected seven Super Rugby titles.

At that level, they were seemingly unstoppable.

Robertson and New Zealand Rugby did everything within their power to bring Mo’unga home by this stage but financial terms could not be reached with Toshiba to break his contract early.

Richie Mo'unga (right) has worked closely with coach Scott Robertson in the past. Photo / Photosport

Such courtship serves to highlight the value Robertson places on Mo’unga’s world-class playmaking qualities.

Robertson has, this year at least, proven his capacity to make difficult calls by passing over Ethan Blackadder, David Havili, Dalton Papali’i and shifting Rieko Ioane from centre to the wing.

But his diplomacy skills will now be tested, perhaps more than ever before, with Mo’unga’s homecoming confirmed.

In Mo’unga’s absence, Barrett has established himself as the All Blacks’ clear first-choice playmaker.

Gone are the days of Barrett playing fullback and the All Blacks attempting to sell their two-pronged playmaker vision with Will Jordan now locked in his favoured back-field role.

Barrett, unless he’s injured, will guide the All Blacks in the majority of their headline tests before the next World Cup to strengthen his combination with starting halfback Cam Roigard. McKenzie will push his case for starting opportunities, too.

Neither are about to willingly step aside, which leaves Robertson with a challenging scenario to manage, with others such as Ruben Love and Stephen Perofeta at risk of sliding down the pecking order.

Fitting everyone into a 33-man World Cup squad that usually contains three playmakers won’t be easy.

Internal competition, the best competing against the best, strengthens the collective but all individuals ultimately want to start.

However the plot lines play out, the All Blacks will benefit from Mo’unga’s return but his hit-and-run World Cup mission is a more complex win than it first appears.

Liam Napier is a Senior Sports Journalist and Rugby Correspondent for the New Zealand Herald. He is a co-host of the Rugby Direct podcast.