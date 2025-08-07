Advertisement
Richie Mo’unga: All Blacks return is more complex than it seems - Opinion

Liam Napier
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Opinion by Liam Napier
Liam Napier is a Senior Sports Journalist and Rugby Correspondent for New Zealand's Herald.
THE FACTS

  • Richie Mo’unga’s return on an 18-month contract allows him to contest another Rugby World Cup.
  • Mo’unga’s short-term commitment makes him ineligible for immediate All Blacks selection, limiting his test opportunities.
  • Scott Robertson faces a challenge managing playmaker competition, with Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie also vying for starts.

Scott Robertson will have his quarterback for the Rugby World Cup but, with a limited window for Richie Mo’unga to force his way into the starting All Blacks team before the pinnacle tournament, managing delicate selection dynamics won’t be straightforward.

Mo’unga’s decision to return home on an 18-month

