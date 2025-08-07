The former Crusaders and All Blacks general played 109 matches for Super Rugby’s most successful franchise, winning five full titles and the two local Covid-era Super Rugby Aotearoa championships.

Richie Mo'unga will return to the Crusaders in 2027. Photo / AAP

“I can’t wait to return in 2027 and continue to build on the legacy of the franchise. I’m really looking forward to reconnecting with the fans and contributing to the environment both on and off the field,” Mo’unga said.

Mo’unga’s last match for the Crusaders was against the Chiefs in the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific final, the Crusaders winning 25-20.

He left for Japan after the Rugby World Cup in France, in which the All Blacks were pipped in the final by South Africa. Mo’unga has one season left in his three-year contract with Japanese side Toshiba Brave Lupus.

Richie Mo'unga pictured in action against Argentina in the 2023 Rugby World Cup semifinal at Stade de France. Photo / Photosport

“I’ve grown a lot during my time in Japan with Toshiba, both on and off the field. It’s been an incredible experience with my family that I’ll always be grateful for, and I’m really excited for one more season with them,” Mo’unga said.

Crusaders CEO Colin Mansbridge said Mo’unga embodies what it means to be a Crusader.

“The word care is thrown around a lot in this place, but the care Richie has for this club and this team is second to none. He has this gift of bringing out the best in those around him and we can’t wait to have him back here in 2027.”

Damian McKenzie of the Chiefs (left) and Richie Mo'unga of the Crusaders. Their friendship and rivalry is set to continue. Photo / Photosport

It seems unlikely that Mo’unga will be available for All Blacks selection before the end of next year – after he completes an NPC season with Canterbury.

The All Blacks will head to South Africa next winter for the “Greatest Rivalry” tour of the republic, which will see them play four tests. It would require a New Zealand Rugby (NZR) exemption for the 56-test All Black to be considered for that tour.

Mike Thorpe is a senior multimedia journalist for the Herald, based in Christchurch. He has been a broadcast journalist across television and radio for 20 years and joined the Herald in August 2024.