Richie Mo’unga returns to New Zealand Rugby in 2026, joins Crusaders and Canterbury

Mike Thorpe
By
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Cameron McMillan and Christopher Reive on the Herald NOW sports panel. Video / Herald NOW
Richie Mo’unga will return to New Zealand in 2026, signing with New Zealand Rugby, the Crusaders and the Canterbury Rugby Union.

The 18-month contract begins in July and will include the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

The return of the region’s prodigal son was unveiled today by the Crusaders

